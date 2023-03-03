Queen Consort Camilla will appear on the Antiques Roadshow this Sunday (March 5).

The BBC revealed members of the public “got more than they bargained for” when the royal made a surprise appearance during filming in Cornwall.

The episode was filmed last summer, before Camilla became Queen Consort.

And she brought along two personal items to share with the show’s experts.

Camilla, the Queen Consort, will feature on Antiques Roadshow this Sunday (Credit: BBC)

Queen Consort Camilla to appear on Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow host Fiona Bruce hailed the Queen Consort as “terrific fun” as she surprised members of the public with her appearance.

The Queen Consort brought along two personal items to share with the show’s experts.

The first item was a rare snuffbox from the Royal Collection made from Cornish silver.

It was the first item made from all-English silver that silver specialist Duncan Campbell had seen in his whole career.

Camilla also brought along a copy of Gray’s Elegy in a Country Churchyard.

She was particularly interested in the book’s binding, which was carried out in 1899 by the Guild of Women Binders.

Members of the public got a bit more than they bargained for!

The royal will also be seen discussing her support for The Big Lunch, a charity which encourages people to come together with their local community to share a meal.

Fiona Bruce said: “She put everyone at ease and was keen to take part in the programme.

“The members of the public that came along with their items that day got a bit more than they bargained for as they had no idea The Queen Consort was coming!”

Fiona Bruce admitted the mystery item ‘stumped’ Camilla during her Antiques Roadshow appearance (Credit: BBC)

Queen Consort ‘stumped’ by Guess the Mystery Object

The Queen Consort also made an attempt at the Guess The Mystery Object along with Fiona Bruce.

And Fiona admitted that the challenge had them both “stumped”.

Camilla and Fiona were tasked with guessing the true purpose of three unusual items – a piece of rock crystal, a silver plaque decorated with a pair of eyes and two jewelled arrows.

Fiona added the Queen Consort “was just terrific fun” throughout her surprise Antiques Roadshow appearance.

The episode will air on Sunday March 5 at 8pm on BBC One.

Read more: Charles and Camilla ‘shocked and profoundly saddened’ as they issue new statement

Antiques Roadshow airs on Sunday, March 5 at 8pm on BBC One.

So, will you watch Camilla on Antiques Roadshow? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.