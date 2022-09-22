Princess Anne branded ‘class act’ as she steps out for engagement following Queen’s funeral

Anne, Princess Royal has been branded a “class act” as she returned to work following the Queen‘s funeral.

On Thursday, the 72-year-old thanked Royal Navy personnel for the work they did during Her Majesty’s funeral, which took place on Monday.

The Princess Royal stepped out for an engagement today

Anne, Princess Royal returns to work

Just days after her mother’s funeral, Anne is back to work.

The so-called ‘hardest-working royal’ visited the Portsmouth Naval Base on Thursday.

The Princess Royal, who is commodore-in-chief Portsmouth, also visited St Omer Barracks in Aldershot.

While there, she met those who had provided logistical support during the funeral.

Despite still being in an extended period of mourning, Anne made the journey to thank those who had taken part in the Queen’s funeral procession.

Royal Navy sailors, of course, pulled the Queen’s coffin on a gun carriage during her funeral on Monday (September 19).

Anne has been branded a 'class act' by royal fans

Royal fans react

Upon seeing that Anne had gone back to work, many royal fans took to Twitter to praise her.

Some even went so far as to brand her a “class act”.

“I don’t think Princess Anne could sit and do nothing if she tried. Always a class act,” one royal fan tweeted.

“Let’s face it, her Highness is awesome, and well known as the hardest working royal,” another said.

“Princess Royal is amazing and she looks lovely,” a third fan gushed.

“She reminds me so much of the late Queen and Prince Philip. Always loyal, always hard-working, never complaining. Now she will help her beloved brother, King Charles III,” another said.

“#ThePrincessRoyal is an inspirational icon. Gratitude for her breaking barriers while putting duty and family first,” a fifth wrote.

“Princess Anne is a real trooper, always has been. What a woman, what a legend,” another gushed.

Princess Anne paid heartfelt tribute to her late mother, the Queen, recently

Anne, Princess Royal, pens heartbreaking tribute

Days after the passing of the Queen, Anne released a statement paying tribute to her mother.

In the tribute, Anne revealed that she’d been by her mother’s side during her final hours.

“I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life,” she said.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys,” she continued.

“Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting. We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.”

Anne then continued, writing: “We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.”

She then thanked the Queen.

Read more: Princess Anne comforted as she curtseys to Queen’s coffin leaving royal fans in tears

