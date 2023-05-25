Warning over flesh-eating zombie drug as it claims first British victim

Experts have issued a warning over a “flesh-eating zombie drug” that has claimed its first victim in the UK.

Karl Warburton, 43, reportedly died after taking a cocktail of drugs which included xylazine, a large animal tranquilliser.

The drug, which can cause horrific flesh-rotting sores, has already been causing chaos in America. Following its first recorded death in the UK, experts are now warning that it is “the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced”.

Flesh-eating zombie drug kill first Brit

Xylazine, also known as tranq or tranq-dope, is used by vets as a powerful sedative for horses and cows. However, it is not approved for use in humans.

The drug has already had tragic effects in America, where it has been added to heroin and fentanyl by drug dealers to bulk their supply. 107,000 people died in the USA in 2021 as a result of the drug.

It has been called a “zombie” drug for the way it eats through flesh, leaving horrific wounds. These wounds can even cause users to lose entire limbs. There had previously been no sign of xylazine in the UK until Karl Warburton’s death. It has therefore sparked huge concern.

First UK xylazine death

Father-of-two Karl became the first known person to die in the UK after reportedly taking xylazine. He was found dead at his home in Solihull back in May last year after taking a fatal mix of fentanyl and heroin. Toxicologists subsequently discovered that he also had xylazine in his system.

Dr Caroline Copleand, director of the National Programme on Substance Abuse Deaths told The Times that the news was very worrying.

This could be the tiniest tip of a growing iceberg.

She explained: “Xylazine is not in the standard drug screens done and there could be many more going undetected. How big is the UK’s xylazine problem? This could be the tiniest tip of a growing iceberg.”

