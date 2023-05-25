1 in 10 female gamers left feeling suicidal after shocking abuse online

Millions of female Brits suffer shocking abuse and harassment when they play online with 1 in 10 left feeling suicidal, a new report has revealed.

The study showed that half of female British gamers (49%) have experienced harassment or abuse while playing online. With this figure rising to a staggering 75% among women aged 18-24.

While trying to play their favourite games online in peace, over half (52%) of females admit that they feel worried about playing because of the impact on their mental health.

Millions of female Brits suffer shocking abuse when they game online (Credit: Cover Media)

Female gamers left feeling suicidal after online abuse

The survey of 4,000 gamers, commissioned by Sky Broadband, revealed that over a third (35%) of females said they have received violent messages. With 80% stating they’re often sexual.

While the threats take place online while gaming, nearly one-third of female gamers suffer anxiety over being attacked in real life following these terrifying threats.

Which has also left 25% of those surveyed admitted to feeling depressed while 11% felt suicidal following the abuse.

The terror female gamers face spills into real life. Nearly one in three women worried that they will be attacked in real life. This comes after suffering a barrage of threats on gaming platforms. Over a third (40%) of these women have felt personally threatened by the abuse they’ve experienced online.

Over a third (35%) of females said they have received violent messages (Credit: Cover Media)

Gaming stastitics

Over half (51%) of males reported they have witnessed female streamers becoming harassed on live streams. When it comes to defending the victim, 71% of all respondents stated that they have stepped in to stop any abuse that they have witnessed.

The new research comes as Sky Broadband created a new immersive experience in partnership with Guild Esports at the Sky Guild Gaming Centre in Shoreditch that shines a light on the abuse experienced by women gamers in the UK.

The high-level gaming simulator highlights the terrifying level of harassment that female gamers face.

Video content from the experience shows the real-time reactions of players as they’re slowly given increasingly aggressive messages while they try to game.

Menacing messages like, ‘Stop playing a man’s game little girl’ and ‘Someone kill this wh*re’ can be heard throughout the room. It’s to provide an insight into the real-life experiences of female gamers to give a tiny insight into the aggressive messages women receive.

Sky Broadband has partnered with a host of female gamers (Credit: Cover Media)

Online abuse against female gamers

Sky Broadband has now partnered with a host of female gamers and gaming experts. They feature in a series of striking images that depict some of the abuse they face whilst playing online.

Stephanie Ijoma, Sunpi, Elz the Witch, and Danielle Udogaranya appear in front of a backdrop. It’s covered with writing that illustrates true-to-life abusive and violent messages that are heard by women in gaming daily.

Stephanie Ijoma, founder at NNESAGA, said: “As women the abuse we receive on a daily basis is simply unacceptable which is why campaigns like this are so important to challenge the gaming community to become part of the change.

“It’s crucial that we work together in making the online gaming world safer for women as there is absolutely no room for abuse.”

Sky Broadband and Cybersmile have created a series of educational modules to raise awareness of sexist abuse in gaming (Credit: Cover Media)

What has Sky Broadband done?

Sky Broadband has also partnered with Cybersmile to create a series of educational modules to raise awareness of sexist abuse in gaming. Also promoting personal safety and empowering gamers to become better informed.

The modules cover how to recognise abuse, how to report abusive behaviour and how to become an ally.

Speaking about the campaign, Youtuber and presenter Elz the Witch, said: “I’m proud to be part of this campaign. Which is shining a light on the real challenges women that play or stream games online face. Which is often worse for women from racially diverse backgrounds.

“It’s hugely important that we not only raise awareness but encourage real action. There must be allyship for change to happen.”

Speaking about the research, Jasmine Skee, CEO of Guild Esports said: “The findings of this research are deeply concerning. Though not surprising.

“In order to create an equitable gaming environment, it is imperative that members and leaders of the industry come together in solidarity. To eliminate harmful behaviours towards women gamers.”

Sky’s encouraging gamers to stand in solidarity (Credit: Cover Media)

What else has been said?

While Amber Pine, managing director, Broadband and Connectivity, Sky Broadband, said: “The results of this research are shocking.

“And should alarm the gaming community. It is completely unacceptable for this type of sexist abuse to be so prevalent.

“We are determined to improve the experience for women in gaming. We’re calling on players to become allies, and stand with us to make clear there is no room for abuse in gaming.”

Read more: London says its prayers as nuns swarm the streets on their mopeds

Sky is encouraging gamers to stand in solidarity. By sharing awareness on their pages with the tag #NoRoomForAbuse. Those experiencing abuse can visit sky.com/broadband/ noroomforabuse to download information about staying safe online, as well as how to become an ally for all gamers.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.