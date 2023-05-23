London says its prayers as nuns swarm the streets on their mopeds

Many drivers did a double take in central London today (May 23) as a convent of nuns on their mopeds swarmed the roads.

Flying past iconic landmarks like Big Ben and the London Eye at rush hour, the group of five was led by actress Lorna Watson.

The star plays the leading role in Sister Boniface Mysteries. Laura took part in the flash mob-style stunt to rejoice in the launch of the second series.

Dressed in traditional Catholic nun robes as they rode vintage Vespas, the stunt was straight out of the fictional town of 1960s Great Slaughter.

A convent of nuns descended on London today to launch Sister Boniface Mysteries (Credit: Cover Images)

London swarming with nuns on mopeds!

In this series, Sister Boniface forces a murderer into checkmate at a chess tournament. She also takes a spin at a pirate radio station. The nun confronts a coven of witches. And she even defends her own reputation as the conviction of her greatest adversary, The Good Samaritan, comes into question.

It’s been such a hoot surprising fans of the show on the streets of London today. Hopefully it brings some period drama sparkle to their morning.

Lorna Watson, star of Sister Boniface, said: “Aside from the crime-solving and wine-making, my favourite part of playing Sister Boniface is riding her moped. It’s been such a hoot surprising fans of the show on the streets of London today. Hopefully it brings some period drama sparkle to their morning.”

Actress Lorna Watson lead the Vespa charge (Credit: Cover Images)

When can you watch Sister Boniface Mysteries?

The acclaimed light-hearted murder-mystery series, Sister Boniface Mysteries will return for a 10-part second series on Drama and UKTV Play. You can watch it from May 26 at 9pm. All episodes will be available to stream on UKTV Play.

