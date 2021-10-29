Zayn Malik charged with harassing Gigi Hadid and mum Yolanda as his expletive-laden rant is revealed

Zayn Malik has been charged with harassing Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda.

The incident is said to have taken place at the former One Direction star’s Pennsylvania home and saw him embroiled in a verbal and “physical” altercation.

Zayn had previously said that it was a “private matter”.

However, new details have now come to light.

What happened between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?

According to TMZ, 28-year-old Zayn has been charged with crimes against Gigi – who is mum to Zayn’s child – and her mother.

He has reportedly been “charged with four criminal offences of harassment”, and has pleaded “no contest” to them all.

The altercation apparently took place on September 29 after Zayn showed up at the home he shares with Gigi and baby daughter Khai, one.

It’s said he got into a “nuclear argument” with model Gigi and her mother.

He is said to have hurled a barrage of abuse at Yolanda and told her to “stay away from my [bleep]ing daughter”.

Zayn is also said to have refereed to his daughter as the [bleep]ing sperm that came out of my [bleep]ing [bleep]”, using the slang name for a man’s penis.

Zayn denies getting physical with Gigi’s mum

The singer has denied getting physical with Yolanda.

However, documents claim he shoved he “into a dresser causing mental anguish and physical pain”.

Zayn is also said to have shouted at Gigi and told her to “strap on some balls” and “defend” him against her mother.

A security guard who was at the property at the time was also said to have been given his marching orders by Zayn.

It’s said Zayn tried to fight the security guard.

The singer reportedly “pled no contest to harassment and was fined”, TMZ said.

So what happens next?

It’s reported that he will face “90 days probation for each count,” with a total of “360 days”.

He must also complete an anger management class and a domestic violence program.

Zayn has been ordered to not make contact with Yolanda and the security guard.

If he satisfies all conditions for six months, the judge can then “terminate probation”.

