X Factor’s Wagner claims he was mistakenly targeted by Russia and ‘feared assassination’

It’s been a rough few months for X Factor legend Wagner. The 66-year-old claims he has feared for his life after being targeted with sick death threats.

However, it’s nothing to do with his questionable singing – and more to do with his unusual first name.

Wagner: Russia targeted X Factor star

The performer, who now lives in Brazil, was reportedly confused with the Russian mercenary group, also called Wagner.

Wagner believes he was targeted by the Kremlin (Credit: ITV)

The paramilitary group rose to global attention after they staged a fail coup against Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Unfortunately, Wagner claims he was caught in the crossfire – and has even received an apology for the misunderstanding.

“I’ve had death threats from Russia in the form of emails and in WhatsApp messages telling me my troops are going to be assassinated and castrated,” he told The Sun.

The reality star added he noticed ‘changes’ on his phone and other personal devices, leading him to believe he was being hacked by the Kremlin.

The singer now feels safer (Credit: ITV)

The bongo-player was so fearful for his life, he reported the threats to the British Embassy in Brazil. He even started leaving his house in disguise to prevent being spotted.

I can stop [bleeping] myself about being assassinated.

However, Wagner continues he has since received an apology from Russia.

“Quite frankly, I can stop [bleeping] myself about being assassinated,” he added.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Wagner group in Russia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was reportedly killed in a plane crash.

When did Wagner star on The X Factor?

Wagner starred on The X Factor in 2010. As Louis Walsh’s wild card, he made it to the show’s live finals.

Despite Simon Cowell describing him as ‘bonkers’, Wagner was a fan favourite and placed sixth overall.

He has since moved back to his native Brazil, and opened a hair transplant clinic. He also launched his own OnlyFans account.

