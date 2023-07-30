First pictures of Olly Murs’ three-day wedding including wife Amelia’s two dresses are revealed

The first pictures of Olly Murs and his three-day wedding celebrations have been revealed.

The singer, 39, married fitness model Amelia Tank, 31, in an extravagant weekend long ceremony in Essex.

Olly Murs: Wedding photos revealed

The X Factor finalist reportedly cried when he saw his bride, who wore Pallas Couture. The low-cut lace dress had a delicate sleeve detail and floral appliqué.

“When Amelia came in – oh my God!” he told Hello! magazine in an exclusive interview and pics of the big day. “My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!

“She looked out of this world.”

Meanwhile, Olly himself wore a Joshua Kane suit, describing his look as “subtle, but slick, cool and very me.”

Amelia had a second dress she opted for, for the evening festivities. She had a sparkly gown and a thigh-high split to dance.

Olly jokes he’s punching above his weight (Credit: ITV)

The pair, whose wedding was exclusively photographed by Hello! danced to Nothing’s Gonna Change My Love For You by Glenn Medeiros. They described the track as “the song they fell in love to”.

She looked out of this world.

For the final day of wedding fun, the pair and their loved ones celebrated with Murs Fest – an actual festival dedicated to the pair.

The festival included funfair rides and a stage for performances from Olly himself, as well as R&B singer Craig David and Heart DJ Pandora Christie on the decks.

When did Olly meet Amelia?

Olly and Amelia got engaged last year while away in Cornwall.

The pair started dating in 2019. In a candid interview a year later, The Voice UK judge Olly admitted he was “punching above his weight”.

Recalling their first date, Olly explained: “My first date with Amelia was actually in a gym – sad I know.

“I got chatting to her in the middle of a group workout session and offered to drive her home.

“I’m very fortunate to have met Amelia at the time in my life that I did. I was ready to settle down, and just going into lockdown meant my work was put on hold and I was able to spend quality time with her. We built foundations of our relationship.”

