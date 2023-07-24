Olly Murs drops baby bombshell days after marrying wife Amelia Tank

Olly Murs has dropped a baby bombshell just over a week after The Voice UK star wed wife Amelia Tank.

Pop star Olly, 39, and Amelia, 31, tied the knot earlier this month, enjoying three days of celebrations.

They marked their nuptials on Osea Island in Essex with a festival dubbed ‘Murs Fest’. As well as a performance from Olly, guests are believed to have been treated to performances from Craig David and DJ Pandora Christie.

And now it seems Olly and fitness model Amelia are already looking ahead to another big chapter in their lives, with the newlyweds planning children in their future.

Olly Murs drops baby bombshell

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Olly indicated the couple are looking to start a family sooner rather than later. Additionally, Olly already has it in mind how he plans to show their children where they held their big day.

We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around.

He said: “We’re ready to have our own little Murs running around. It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: ‘This is where we got married’.”

Olly Murs’ wedding to wife Amelia

Furthermore, former X Factor star Olly was in raptures when reflecting on their “perfect” wedding. He added: “I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love.”

The magazine also contained more details about how the celebrations went down – with dozens of Olly and Amelia’s nearest and dearest boating over to the Blackwater Estuary location.

They are said to have welcomed 71 friends and family to Osea Island on Friday July 14 with a barbecue. And the marriage itself happed the next day, Saturday July 15, at 2pm.

Another 70 guests made the trip on Sunday morning for the festival, with ex TOWIE cast member Mark Wright said to be among them.

Olly admitted to being emotional as his bride walked down the aisle. But it was his nephews’ entrance, just beforehand, that set him off.

He told HELLO! that his mum hadn’t seen him cry so much since he was four!

