Woman found alive in coffin has died: ‘This time my mother really did die’

A woman who was found alive in her coffin at her wake has died, her son has confirmed.

Bella Montoya, 76, was originally declared dead by a doctor at a hospital in the city of Babahoyo, Ecuador, last week. However, when family members gathered to pay their respects, they heard knocking coming from inside the coffin.

After the woman was discovered to be alive, she was rushed back to the same hospital for treatment. However, over the weekend, her son confirmed that she “really did die” this time.

A woman who was found alive in her coffin has sadly died, her son has confirmed (Credit: Pexels/stock picture)

Woman found alive in coffin dies

Last week, mourners attending the wake of the woman were stunned to discover that she hadn’t actually passed away, as doctors had thought.

Local media reported Ms Montoya had a condition called catalepsy. This is where a person experiences a seizure and loss of consciousness, causing the body to become rigid.

After being declared dead on June 9, Ms Montoya spent five hours inside a coffin at a funeral parlour. However, as relatives prepared to change her clothes for the funeral, noises started coming from inside the coffin. When it was opened, Ms Montoya started gasping for air.

Minutes later, she was stretchered out by fire fighters and transferred back to the same hospital. She spent seven days in intensive care, before suffering an ischemic stroke on Friday (June 16).

Ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. Ecuador’s health ministry confirmed that she had sadly died.

Ms Montoya will be buried in a public graveyard, it’s been reported (Credit: Pexels/stock picture)

‘This time my mother really did die’

Speaking to a local newspaper, her son, Gilbert Barbera, paid tribute to his mother. He said: “This time my mother really did die. My life will not be the same.”

Ms Montoya was taken back to the same funeral home ahead of her burial at a public cemetery, it has been reported.

Meanwhile, an investigation has begun into how Ms Montoya was wrongly pronounced dead on June 9. A technical committee has also been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates.

