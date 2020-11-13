Harry Potter star Rupert Grint recently broke the record for becoming the fastest person to reach a million followers on Instagram.

With the world clamouring for a look into Rupert’s personal life, you can’t get closer to him than his partner.

So, who is Rupert Grint dating?

Here is everything you need to know about Georgia Groome.

Rupert and Georgia have been together for almost a decade (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What does Rupert Grint’s partner do?

Georgia Isobel Groome, 28, is an English actress.

She’s best known for her starring role in teen comedy Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (2008).

The role won her the award for Best Child Actor at the Buster International Children’s Film Festival.

She’s also appeared in a number of television roles. She starred in The Bill in 2009, and followed it up with a role in Lewis in 2010.

Her last acting role was in 2018, when she starred in horror comedy Double Date.

Georgia is best known for her role in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

Where did Rupert and Georgia meet?

The couple have been dating since 2011.

They have kept their relationship from social media, so much so that many fans had no clue they were dating.

Some only learned when a grainy old photo began circulating on Twitter in 2018.

I was today years old when I found out Georgia from Angus, thongs and perfect snogging has been going out with Ron Weasley since 2011 ???? pic.twitter.com/8Grgr9KsWW — Lydia (@lydia_wood_) November 29, 2018

In 2019, the couple sparked rumours that had tied the knot when they were spotted with matching rings.

However, neither have ever confirmed or denied the rumour.

Do Rupert and Georgia have any children?

The happy couple announced that they were expecting their first child back in April.

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time,” a rep for the Harry Potter actor told E! News.

But then Rupert broke Instagram records when he signed up to the platform to share the first picture of their daughter.

He revealed that they had settled on the name “Wednesday” for their little one.

“Hey Instagram, only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert!” he said.

