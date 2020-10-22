Jessie Cave has given birth to her third child, announcing the news for her fans on social media.

The Harry Potter actress confirmed the news today (Thursday, October 22) in a sweet Instagram post revealing she had welcomed a baby boy.

Who was Jessie Cave in Harry Potter?

The actress played Lavender Brown in the film series, which is based on children’s books by J.K Rowling.

In the Harry Potter franchise, Lavender is a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Like the protagonist, she is a member of Gryffindor House.

She first appeared as the character in the sixth film in the series, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. That instalment came out in 2009.

It saw Lavender enjoy a brief if uneasy romance with Harry’s best mate, Ron Weasley.

Jessie’s character died at the Battle of Hogwarts in the last film, when staff and students at Hogwarts – as well as their allies in the wizarding group the Order of the Phoenix – fought off Lord Voldemort and his evil forces.

What did she say in her birth announcement?

On Instagram, Jessie shared a snap of herself in hospital holding her son.

She captioned the post: “Abraham ‘Bam’ Benjamin. Our baby boy was born in the early hours yesterday morning just 40 mins after my waters were broken.

The midwives and the doctors and neonatal nurses have been amazing.

“Slightly extreme but so were his kicks throughout the pregnancy! This has been a very different experience to my first two births… much more humbling, terrifying and out of my control.

“We are currently in the neonatal unit but he’s a strong boy and it’s the safest place for him right now. The midwives (Magda and Daisy) and the doctors and neonatal nurses have been amazing (our first one to welcome us into the ward was named Rosaria and she was extremely comforting). Thank you for all the cosmic well wishes.”

The star’s boyfriend Alfie Brown and children

Jessie is in a relationship with comedian Alfie Brown and the pair have two other children – son Donnie, born in 2014, and daughter Margot, who they welcomed in 2016.

The actress paid tribute to “wonderful” Alfie in her Instagram post.

She wrote: “Thank you to @alfiebrowncomedian for being so wonderful (again) and taking this picture in the seconds after he was born and just moments before he was wheeled away out of our arms… honestly one of the hardest moments of my life… hopefully he will be with us soon and it will be even more perfect.”

Jessie continued: “And BIG LOVE AND RESPECT for all the mothers who’ve experienced the neonatal unit before us, along with us. #NHS.”

What has the actress been in besides Harry Potter?

Jessie’s first acting role, according to the website IMDB, was a small part as a villager in the TV series Cranford.

Since then, her credits have included parts in the 2012 film Great Expectations, TV series Glue (2014) and Black Mirror (2017).

She also played Connie Manley in series five of Call the Midwife and Heather in Sky One sitcom Trollied.

