‘Boil in the bag’ water cremations set to be offered in the UK later this year

People living in the UK will be offered the option of a water cremation later this year, it’s been revealed.

Its introduction will mark the first time in more than 120 years that an alternative to burial or cremation will be widely available for funerals since the introduction of the Cremation Act in 1902.

Water cremation – known as resomation – will be offered by Co-op Funeralcare. The news has been welcomed by eco groups as the practice does not release toxic gases, air pollutants or polluting fluids.

Water cremations are more eco-friendly than a traditional burial (Credit: Pexels)

Water cremation to be offered in the UK

Also known as alkaline hydrolysis or its rather crude nickname, boil in the bag cremation, water cremations have become popular in America, Canada and South Africa.

The most high-profile figure to have undergone the procedure after their death was anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Co-op is set to announce pilot locations later this year. A rep said the intention is then to roll it out across the country. The Co-op organised more than 93,000 funerals a year.

Water cremations see bodies essentially ‘boiled’ after death (Credit: YouTube)

How does water cremation work?

Resomation involves the body of the deceased being enclosed in a biodegradable pouch. It is then placed in a container filled with pressurised water and potassium hydroxide. The body is then boiled at 160˚C.

When choice in the funeral market is broadened, this is only a positive thing both for the bereaved and for those planning ahead for their own farewell.

The process converts tissue and cells in to a watery solution of micromolecules and the cycle takes around four hours. Everything except the bones are broken down, although they do soften during the process.

The bones are then reduced to a white powder. Just like a traditional cremation, these remains can be returned to relatives in an urn.

Everything but bones are melted down during a water cremation (Credit: YouTube)

A more eco-friendly funeral option

Research suggests resomation is a more sustainable option to burial or cremation. This is because it does not release toxic gases, air pollutants or polluting fluids.

Cremating a body releases carbon dioxide and toxic gases, Burials, meanwhile, risk groundwater contamination.

Resomation is not said to be illegal in the UK. However, it will be subject to compliance with relevant health, safety and environment regulations. The Law Commission is currently reviewing existing laws to see how it can accommodate the new burial method.

Gill Stewart, Co-op Funeralcare’s MD, said: “Up until now choice has been limited to burial or cremation. We’ve seen from the rapid uptake of newer funeral options such as direct cremation, that when choice in the funeral market is broadened, this is only a positive thing both for the bereaved and for those planning ahead for their own farewell.”

How much will it cost?

Prices are yet to be released. However, it’s estimated that a water cremation should cost around the same as a tradition cremation.

Co-op Funeralcare gives the average price of a cremation, including professional services, doctors fees, minister or officiants fees and cost of the cremation, at just under £4k.

