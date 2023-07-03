The grandson of actor Robert De Niro has died at the age of just 19, his grieving mother has revealed.

Drena De Niro, who was adopted by the actor in 1976, posted a tribute to her son, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, on Instagram earlier today (July 3). His father, artist Carlos Mare, shared an all-black screen shot signalling his grief four hours later.

The grandson of actor Robert De Niro has sadly died aged just 20 (Credit: Splash News)

Grandson of Robert De Niro dies aged 19

Leandro’s mother Drena paid tribute to her son in an Instagram post earlier today. Alongside a picture of him on the red carpet, she said: “My beautiful sweet angel. I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly.

You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby.

“You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now. I wish I was with you.” She then added: “I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama.”

The post then concluded: “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby, I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy.”

His cause of death hasn’t been announced. Leandro was an actor who appeared in A Star Is Born alongside Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drena (@drenadeniro)

Fans send support

Leandro’s death was met with an outpouring of grief. In fact, many of Drena’s friends were in total shock at the news, urging her to tell them it “wasn’t true”.

One family friend said: “Drena may GOD keep you in his arms.” Another added: “My dear friend. What can I say??? I AM heartbroken!” A third then commented: “Drena, I’m so deeply sorry. Sending you an enormous amount of love, prayers and strength. May God be with you and all who love your darling boy.”

The tragic news comes almost a month after actor Robert, 79, welcomed his seventh child.

Read more: Darius Campbell Danesh’s girlfriend on what really caused his death

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.