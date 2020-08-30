Victoria Beckham breaks strict diet rule of 20 years to eat David’s pizza

Victoria Beckham has broken her strict diet rule after 20 years to sample some of husband David’s pizza.

The football legend has taken to making the doughy treat recently and his wife has allowed herself a small slice of margherita.

Victoria Beckham’s usual diet

The super-slim former Spice Girl follows a notoriously strict and clean diet which consists mainly of fish, vegetables, fruit, sprouted whole grains, chia seeds and almond milk – with the occasional glass of wine.

But it seems she couldn’t resist sampling David’s wood-fired oven-baked pizza.

A friend told The Sun: “At the start of lockdown, David started experimenting with recipes, making the dough from scratch and trying various toppings.

“Victoria eventually relented and had a small slice.

“Now that autumn is near, Victoria is back to clean eating, which means no cheesy bread.”

Earlier this year, the mum-of-four switched the family’s bread over to a much healthier variety.

She revealed on Instagram that she was feeding them Ezekiel bread, which doesn’t contain added sugar unlike most other types of bread, and is made from organic, sprouted whole grains.

Last year it was reported that the 46-year-old had taken to eating three of four avocados per day as she believed the good fats were beneficial to her skin. Although a nutritionist warned that, because of the high calories, some could risk over eating if they followed suit.

David is quite the accomplished cook. He took Italian cookery classes when he was on loan to the football company, AC Milan.

He also attended French cooking classes when he was staying there.

The 45-year-old is also, of course, best friends with acclaimed chef Gordon Ramsay, who has his own pizza restaurant.

David and Victoria still in love

Victoria shared a loved-up snap with David over the weekend. He is tenderly kissing her head as she cuddles up to him.

She managed to get in a plug for her new sunglasses range too!

