This Morning’s Vanessa Feltz has announced that she’s quitting her Radio 2 job.

The ITV star revealed on Thursday (July 28) that she is stepping down from her job at the BBC.

Vanessa has been the host of her own BBC Radio 2 show for the last 12 years. As a result, she’s currently the eighth highest paid star at the Beeb, earning £400,000 a year.

However, after over a decade at the broadcaster Vanessa has decided to leave her position.

Speaking on her show on Thursday, she told her listeners: “I have something to tell you, and I know you already know that I love you – oh I knew I was going to cry but I’m going to try not too…

“It has been an honour to share the early hours with you.

Vanessa Feltz quits her job at Radio 2

Vanessa also said in a statement that she was looking forward to being able to have her mornings for herself again.

“I have loved every moment with my Radio 2 ‘Early Birds’ and will miss my Lovely Listeners, Jolly Good Fellows and beloved friends and colleagues at Radio 2 with all my heart. However, after almost 12 blissful years, I now need to step down to catch up on a much-needed decade’s deficit of beauty sleep!

“It’s been an honour and privilege to be the Breakfast voice of BBC Radio London for 20 years and although I’m leaving the show, I’ll continue to expect hugs from my lovely listeners when I see them on the streets of London!”

The TV star added: “I will enjoy a dollop of energy-boosting shut-eye to swing from zip-lines with my three effervescent grandchildren and frolic with my fiancé Ben, who irritatingly remains 10 years younger than me!”

While her show may be ending, Vanessa will be back to say goodbye to listeners.

She will cover for Jeremy Vine for two weeks as planned and bid farewell to Radio 2 listeners one final time on Friday, August 26.

