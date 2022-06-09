This Morning today saw Vanessa Feltz return in her role as an agony aunt, as viewers phoned in with their problems.

However, not all viewers were happy – with some quickly tiring of Vanessa constantly bringing up her sex life!

Vanessa was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcome Vanessa onto the show.

It was during her appearance on today’s show that Vanessa explained how she and fiancé Ben keep the flame alive in their relationship.

Vanessa’s comments came after a viewer phoned in saying that the spark had vanished from her relationship with her partner.

As always, Vanessa had some advice for the caller.

“Well, you have to rekindle, you have to do all of those things that made you feel all those lovely feelings at the beginning,” she said.

“You wanna get back to the first 12 weeks and those feelings,” she continued.

Vanessa spoke about her sex-life…again (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa talks sex-life secrets

The 60-year-old then regaled Phillip, Holly, and the viewers at home with a story about herself and her fiancé, Ben.

She said that they went for a walk in the park and fed each other cherry pie as they watched the birds.

“And I think another thing to absolutely rev up is the kissing part, the snogging, it often goes by the wayside. When you’re having full-on sex you don’t bother with the snogging so much!” she said.

“Put the pie down first though,” Holly quipped.

“No, not necessarily!” Vanessa argued as Phillip cried: “Don’t be so conventional!”

“Wrong wrong, don’t put the pie down! Incorporate the pie or any food of your choice,” Vanessa said.

Plenty of viewers quickly grew fed up with Vanessa constantly talking about her sex-life on the show.

Some took to Twitter to complain about the 60-year-old.

“Oh Christ she’s not going to be banging on about her sex life again is she,” one viewer predicted before Vanessa even got started.

Do I really need to hear about Vanessa’s totally amazing sex life? #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/WY7Fb1Fn6f — Steve Lowe (@SenorApple2014) June 9, 2022

“I’m off to have a shower and throw up after hearing Vanessa talk about snogging and pies,” another wrote.

“Alright enough now Vanessa, it’s almost lunchtime I don’t want to be put off,” a fifth tweeted.

