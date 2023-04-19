Vanessa Feltz admits ‘pain and shame’ as she hits out after being ‘forced’ to view X-rated pictures

In Vanessa Feltz news, the TV personality has opened up about receiving unsolicited X-rated pictures online.

Vanessa spoke with former Love Island contestant Amy Hart about cyberflashing on the This Morning regular contributor’s TalkTV show.

And Vanessa, 61, went on to admit she ‘regularly’ endures such harassment, branding it an attempt at intimidation. She also revealed how she deals with men who send her images of their genitals.

Telly fave Vanessa Feltz welcomed a former Love Island star to her show (Credit: TalkTV YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz news

Vanessa reflected during the segment on her show: “Most of us have experienced [cyberflashing] on a pretty regular basis, I know I do. I normally send back a laughing emoji and then I block the person. I wouldn’t say I enjoy it, on the other hand it’s just one of those hazards.”

Campaigner Amy said being subjected to behaviour from cyberflashers made her feel ‘violated’. She also noted she doesn’t report incidents she’s suffered to the police as she didn’t feel confident about doing so.

She explained: “It can feel quite violating and also it’s taken that choice away from you. It has taken that power away from you and it’s a power thing for a lot of them, because they have forcibly made you view that picture. There’s a lot of men who put them on their Instagram story and then tag a lot of women they want to see it. So we’re just scrolling through our Instagram story mentions and it’ll appear. And then they have a list of who’s seen it and get like a kick out of it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Hart (@amyhartxo)

Meanwhile, on her Instagram account, Amy also went into further detail about why it matters that the Online Safety Bill includes a consent-based approach to cyberflashing.

She wrote: “Proposed legislation is intent-based which is hard to prove and gives room for men to send unsolicited pictures as a joke. For those of us that have to experience it, it’s not funny at all.”

Vanessa asserted cyberflashers don’t need educating what they’re doing is wrong – they already know that (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘They know it’s not nice’

Meanwhile, back on Vanessa’s show, the host also pondered whether those men who do cyberflash do so to cause their victims distress. She suggested such unwarranted conduct was a form if intimidation – and perpetrators know exactly what they are doing.

It’s to cause pain and shame and disquiet in a total stranger that’s done nothing to you whatsoever.

Vanessa said: “It’s to cause pain and shame and disquiet in a total stranger that’s done nothing to you whatsoever, nothing to provoke it and I think the knowledge of that is very often the inspiration behind it. It’s not that they need to be educated that it’s not nice, they know it’s not nice. That’s why they do it.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz reveals the two ‘proper friends’ on This Morning who supported her during love split

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.