Vanessa Feltz backs new weight-loss drug as she makes sad admission about ‘turmoil’

Vanessa Feltz has spoken out in support of a new weight loss drug. The government recently announced plans to roll out the appetite suppressant Semaglutide, branded as Wegovy, through an NHS pilot scheme.

Vanessa opened up about her own difficult weight loss journey, saying that the drug could have spared her a great deal of “turmoil”.

Vanessa Feltz has backed a new weight loss drug (Credit: ITV)

New weight loss drug

Ministers are currently putting through laws that will allow individuals above a certain BMI to access weight loss injections. The Wegovy drug is said to suppress appetite, making people feel fuller and therefore eat less.

Rishi Sunak has said it could be a “game-changer” in the crack down on obesity. It seems he has found a supporter in TV star Vanessa.

Hallelujah – what a phenomenally good idea.

“When I heard that tens of thousands of Brits could soon be put on revolutionary weight loss drugs under plans to tackle the obesity crisis, I thought, ‘Hallelujah – what a ­phenomenally good idea’.” Vanessa told The Sun.

She said that she was glad the government was finally taking obesity seriously.

Vanessa Feltz weight loss

Vanessa then went on to speak sadly about the ordeal she went through in an attempt to lose weight.

She said: “I slimmed from a size 22 to a size 10 between 1999 and 2000, but I ended up putting it all back on. I managed to lose 2st again in 2004, but yet again it returned. In 2007 I managed to drop 3st, but despite all the willpower I could muster, I couldn’t keep the weight off and I ended up back at size 22.”

Vanessa said weight loss drugs would have saved her “turmoil” (Credit: Splash News)

Following this struggle, Vanessa then opted for surgery to have a gastric band fitted. However this also did not go according to plan.

“It didn’t work very well and became embedded in my liver, ­causing me a great deal of harm,” she revealed.

Following this, she resorted to an even more invasive procedure of a gastric bypass. This involves a small pouch being created in the stomach and connected to the small intestine so you take in less food. While this surgery was more successful, This Morning regular Vanessa reflected that she would have taken drugs instead had they been available at the time.

“Occasionally injecting yourself with medication sounds like a walk in the park compared to having two major surgeries,” she mused.

Vanessa concluded: “I’d have been spared so much turmoil, stress and upset if only this incredible drug had been available.”

Read more: Vanessa Feltz hits out at former This Morning stars for ‘aggrieved, grudging malice’ against show amid Phillip Schofield scandal

You can share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.