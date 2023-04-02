Ulrika Jonsson’s emotional tribute to daughter she feared might not live to see ‘special day’

TV star Ulrika Jonsson has paid a moving tribute to her daughter Bo, on a day she ‘never thought she’d see’.

The presenter and mum of four penned a moving article after Bo, 22, graduated university.

Ulrika Jonsson wrote a tribute to her daughter

Writing in The Sun, Ulrika shared her feelings on daughter Bo’s graduation from Bath University.

Ulrika Jonsson’s daughter Bo was born with a congenital heart condition.

No idea how long this precious creature might live

She had one closed and two open-heart surgeries as a child.

Bo has spoken before about how she and her famous mum have an ‘unbreakable’ connection.

Ulrika has now penned an emotional tribute to her daughter, on a day she ‘thought she might not see’.

She said: “This is not so much a boast about the brilliance of one of my children, more a statement rooted in surprise by a parent who had no idea how long this precious creature might live, and a comment on how astounded I am by how far she pursued her education.”

Bo, who has qualified as a nanny, had never been academic, Ulrika explained. But she excelled at practical challenges.

Ulrika said as well as worrying about her health and survival, she also worried about getting her through a school system which is geared towards academia.

And she wrote: “She’s no angel and she’s no brainbox but she has applied herself and worked extremely hard to gain a skill which will always be in demand, it just so happened that she managed to get a degree while doing so.

“She can be a proper pain in the behind but she’s a grafter and a doer.” Ulrika added that she has the deepest respect for Bo.

How Ulrika dealt with Bo’s health condition

Ulrika spoke two years ago about how scared she was when Bo’s condition was diagnosed at seven months pregnant.

Ulrika Jonsson’s daughter who she paid an emotional tribute to, pictured together in 2010 (Credit: splashnews.com)

She said: “It was a terrifying time as a mother – added to which I was a single mother.”

Bo has regular check-ups which will continue for her whole life. The heart defect is called called Double Inlet Left Ventricle.

Ulrika is also mum to Cameron, 28, Martha, 18, and 14-year-old Malcolm.

