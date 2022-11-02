Max George on stage and Ulrika Jonsson smiling at awards ceremony
News

Max George ‘gives Ulrika Jonsson the middle finger’ after attack on his girlfriend Maisie Smith

The singer responds to the attack on his Instagram page

By Entertainment Daily

The Wanted singer, Max George, has appeared to respond to Ulrika Jonsson, who criticised his girlfriend EastEnders actress Maisie Smith recently.

The 34-year-old Wanted singer took to Instagram, posting a picture with his middle finger sticking up and the caption: “Just for you Ulrika.”

Max George puts his middle finger up to Ulrika Jonsson on Instagram
Max George appeared to send a message to Ulrika Jonsson on Instagram (Credit: instagram.com/maxgeorge)

Max George and Ulrika Jonsson

The picture shows Max in a lift holding up his middle finger. He wears a casual outfit of black trousers, sweatshirt and a hat and is smiling at his reflection.

The post follows comments made by Ulrika in an article for The Sun, which questioned the motives behind Maisie’s social media post of herself crying.

Maisie’s original video was posted to TikTok and showed the Strictly Come Dancing star wiping away tears and cuddling her dog.

The caption said: “You didn’t deserve me,” with Maisie then shown mouthing the words ‘at all’.

Maisie’s video sparked fears that her relationship with Max was over, even though the couple were on holiday together at the time.

Maisie Smith smiling at event
Maisie Smith attends the Outlander Premiere (Credit: Cover Images)

Ulrika brands star ‘self-indulgent’

Ulrika suggested that the actress was being ‘self indulgent’. She wrote “Surely, sadness, mourning, personal trauma or grieving is something private – not something you milk?

It also exploits the loyalty and goodwill of her fans, who clearly care deeply about her.

“To do what Maisie did, which was to accompany her tears with a cryptic message and dramatic music which had everyone tearing their hair out with concern for her. Then in a subsequent post to be pictured snogging the face off her boyfriend as if nothing had happened at all, is insulting.”

Ulrika added: “It also exploits the loyalty and goodwill of her fans, who clearly care deeply about her.”

Ulrika Jonsson smiles at The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards
Ulrika Jonsson recently hit out at Maisie in a newspaper column (Credit: Cover Images)

Max and Maisie romance

Max and Maisie publicly confirmed their relationship in August of this year, after meeting when they appeared on Strictly in 2020.

However, reports claimed that their whirlwind romance began during the Strictly tour.

The couple regularly share loved-up photographs on social media enjoying holidays together.

Max previously showed his support for Maisie during her appearance on Celebrity SAS.

She eventually emerged as one of four winners to reach the final selection process on the show.

Read more: Max George declares love for Maisie Smith in sweet post

The couple recently sparked engagement rumours when Maisie was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger during a holiday in Cyprus. They have been spotted spending time with each others families and have allegedly moved in together.

Maisie, 21, has revealed that Max was her first ‘childhood crush’. The couple have a 13-year age gap between them.

What do you think of Ulrika’s comments about Maisie? And what do you think of Max George’s response? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Chas crying and Al looking shocked in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Chas Dingle’s reaction to Al’s death enrages fans
Strictly star Giovanni Pernice smiles
Strictly star Giovanni Pernice set to delight fans as he reunites with ‘my other half’ in new video
Dan Walker speaks to camera, and listens intently during Channel 5 news broadcast
Channel 5 ‘bans’ Dan Walker from entering building as he details ‘low’ moment
Holly Willoughby looks down on This Morning today
This Morning host Holly Willoughby insists she’s ‘not being rude’ as ‘snobby’ behaviour called out
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning today
This Morning fans fume over ‘out of touch’ Phil and Holly amid cost of living debate: ‘No idea what struggle means!’
Susanna Reid looks horrified on GMB, Matt Hancock looks bemused
Susanna Reid forced to apologise as GMB guest launches into foul-mouthed rant at Matt Hancock