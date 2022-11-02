Max George ‘gives Ulrika Jonsson the middle finger’ after attack on his girlfriend Maisie Smith

The Wanted singer, Max George, has appeared to respond to Ulrika Jonsson, who criticised his girlfriend EastEnders actress Maisie Smith recently.

The 34-year-old Wanted singer took to Instagram, posting a picture with his middle finger sticking up and the caption: “Just for you Ulrika.”

Max George appeared to send a message to Ulrika Jonsson on Instagram (Credit: instagram.com/maxgeorge)

Max George and Ulrika Jonsson

The picture shows Max in a lift holding up his middle finger. He wears a casual outfit of black trousers, sweatshirt and a hat and is smiling at his reflection.

The post follows comments made by Ulrika in an article for The Sun, which questioned the motives behind Maisie’s social media post of herself crying.

Maisie’s original video was posted to TikTok and showed the Strictly Come Dancing star wiping away tears and cuddling her dog.

The caption said: “You didn’t deserve me,” with Maisie then shown mouthing the words ‘at all’.

Maisie’s video sparked fears that her relationship with Max was over, even though the couple were on holiday together at the time.

Maisie Smith attends the Outlander Premiere (Credit: Cover Images)

Ulrika brands star ‘self-indulgent’

Ulrika suggested that the actress was being ‘self indulgent’. She wrote “Surely, sadness, mourning, personal trauma or grieving is something private – not something you milk?

It also exploits the loyalty and goodwill of her fans, who clearly care deeply about her.

“To do what Maisie did, which was to accompany her tears with a cryptic message and dramatic music which had everyone tearing their hair out with concern for her. Then in a subsequent post to be pictured snogging the face off her boyfriend as if nothing had happened at all, is insulting.”

Ulrika added: “It also exploits the loyalty and goodwill of her fans, who clearly care deeply about her.”

Ulrika Jonsson recently hit out at Maisie in a newspaper column (Credit: Cover Images)

Max and Maisie romance

Max and Maisie publicly confirmed their relationship in August of this year, after meeting when they appeared on Strictly in 2020.

However, reports claimed that their whirlwind romance began during the Strictly tour.

The couple regularly share loved-up photographs on social media enjoying holidays together.

Max previously showed his support for Maisie during her appearance on Celebrity SAS.

She eventually emerged as one of four winners to reach the final selection process on the show.

The couple recently sparked engagement rumours when Maisie was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger during a holiday in Cyprus. They have been spotted spending time with each others families and have allegedly moved in together.

Maisie, 21, has revealed that Max was her first ‘childhood crush’. The couple have a 13-year age gap between them.

