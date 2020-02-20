Ulrika Jonsson calls on Love Island bosses to make a spin-off for over-50s

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson wants Love Island for over-50s.

The former Gladiators presenter has called on bosses to commission a spin-off of the ITV2 dating show focused on middle-aged men and women looking for romance.

Writing in Best magazine, she said: "Night cameras would pick up on all the women getting up for wees 20 times a night.

"Most of us would be emotional and tearful. But we're not 'melts' like the majority of those on Love Island now."

The 52-year-old star has been very open in the past about her love life - including her sexless marriage with her now ex-husband Brian Monet - and after finally getting intimate with a man again, she feels like a different person.

She recently wrote in The Sun: "This is a little story about triumph over pessimism. Success over despondency.

"But perhaps most crucially, it is about conquering fears and overcoming one's own personal age discrimination and perception of body image.

"Yes folks, at the age of 52, after a marriage set against a barren sexual landscape and a five-year hiatus - I have had sex ...

"Out of nowhere (or out of social media, to be more precise), someone made an approach to me. And in a moment of absent-mindedness, when my guard was down because I could never have expected it, I could feel my mindset altering."

Ulrika said it was as if she was "starting to entertain the possibility of a new experience with someone".

She added that "instead of walking around feeling dead emotionally and sexually," she was able to "take my mind back to the passionate person I once was".

