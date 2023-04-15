Tony Blackburn has issued a statement to fans after being forced to pull out of his Saturday morning radio show and postpone upcoming gigs.

The BBC Radio 2 DJ addressed an ongoing health issue which has made him take time off. He was replaced on his show this morning (Saturday April 15) by Johnnie Walker.

The 80-year-old updated his fans on what’s wrong on Twitter. He reassured them all is well, he just needs time to “recover properly”.

Tony Blackburn issues statement to fans

“Hello folks. Just to let you all know, I’ve had a little recurrence of the chest infection I had a few weeks ago,” he wrote. “My Dr has told me off for not taking some time to recover properly so I am having a break from the radio this weekend and, sadly, I have had to postpone the Sounds of the 60s shows at Swindon and Redhill next week too.

“New dates are already in the diary though and I really do hope to be back with you soon.”

He later revisted the social media platform to issue a further statement to worried fans. Many had expressed their fears for him.

“Just want to thank you all for your kind words, I am listening to the doctors and this time I will recover properly, which I didn’t do before,” he said. “To those of you who have booked to see the show next week I’m so sorry but we are arranging new dates and your tickets will be OK

Friends and fans reach out

After Tony revealed his news, friends and fans sent messages of support and get well wishes. Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson was among the first to comment: “Your health comes first. Took me ages to finally realise this and take time off. Please let your body heal.”

Fellow DJ Chris Moyles added: “Rest up my friend and get back when your ready.”

Other fans also shared their thoughts: “Health comes first! We want you with us for many more years,” wrote one. Another agreed: “Your health is important Tony. Rest and listen to your doctor. Best wishes.”

“Wishing you well. You’ve brought joy to so many throughout a fantastic career. Take care,” said one more.

Meanwhile someone else wrote: “Much love and respect Tony, take care of yourself and get better soon.You’re a legend, a friendly voice on the radio, and a very well-loved and respected person, not to mention one hell of a DJ.”

Tony Blackburn’s career has certainly been illustrious. He was the first ever DJ when BBC Radio 1 launched in 1967. He’s gone on to work for Capital London and Classic Gold, as well as Radio 2. In 2002 he became the first ever winner of I’m A Celebrity.

