A BBC broadcast was interrupted after presenter David Fitzgerald suffered a heart attack live on air.

David, a presenter on BBC Radio Devon, had heart problems while presenting yesterday, forcing the broadcast to be interrupted.

BBC Radio Devon host David Fitzgerald suffered a heart attack live on air (Credit: BBC Radio Devon)

BBC presenter David Fitzgerald has heart attack live on air

David Fitzgerald’s colleague Michael Chequer stepped in for the radio presenter as he was suffering with “heart issues”. The broadcast on BBC Radio Devon was interrupted before Michael explained David’s unexpected absence.

Michael explained to viewers: “It is Thursday morning, Michael Chequer in for David Fitzgerald who is feeling a little under the weather. David has left the studio to get himself checked out. He is absolutely fine, we will keep you updated and let you know. David will be back with you ASAP.”

David later took to Facebook to update fans and reassure them he was okay. Alongside a photo of him smiling in a hospital bed, he also wrote: “Just a little heart issue this morning, on the radio… thank you Derriford.”

Fans flood David with support

Plenty of fans flooded David with support as he shared the update that he was okay. One person wrote: “So sorry to hear that you have had a scare David, keep smiling and rest.” Another person added: “Wishing you well Fitz and hope you get home soon!” A third fan commented: “Good luck David and we wish you a speedy recovery.”

Just a little heart issue this morning, on the radio… thank you Derriford. Posted by David FitzGerald on Thursday, 13 April 2023

David previously worked as a US presenter for Sky News. He covered events including the arrest of OJ Simpson, the Waco siege and the Oklahoma bombings. He also reported on the death of Princess Diana and the Bosnian War, and wrote for Spitting Image.

David also now hosts the quiz show Fighting Fitz daily at 10am on BBC Radio Devon.

