Kelsey Parker, the widow of the late Tom, has confessed she’s “dreading” her first Christmas without the singer.

Tom passed away in March aged just 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

He and Kelsey have two children together.

In a heartbreaking new post, Kelsey opened up about how she’s coping with the notion of Christmas without her late husband.

Kelsey Parker is finding Christmas tough without Tom (Credit: Splashnews)

Kelsey Parker on Christmas without Tom

Last night (December 22), she told her followers: “Hey everyone, I know a lot of you have been checking in with me today and I just really appreciate it, thank you so much.

“Today’s been a real struggle. It’s my grandad’s funeral tomorrow, so I think that’s like bringing, like surfacing a lot of grief and trauma and probably a bit of post-traumatic stress. It’s just been so tough.”

Kelsey added: “And you know what I’ve spent the evening doing? Wrapping presents.”

She went on to confess that she’s doing her best to put on a brave face for her two children.

“And not that Tom would have ever helped me actually wrap a present. I don’t think for the whole 13 years I was with him, he actually ever wrapped a present, except for mine and I blatantly know he got someone else to wrap them.

“But I’ve got to make the best of what I’ve got. I’ve also gotta do it for the kids. I’ve gotta make sure that this is an amazing Christmas for them.

“I’m just going to be so heartbroken. Nothing like a funeral a few days before Christmas. I’ve got a poem that I’m reading for the funeral. And I’ve been going through that this morning. That just absolutely tore me apart.”

She added: “I mean what a year.”

Tom tragically died earlier this year (Credit: Splashnews)

‘Christmas is going to be so tough’

During an appearance on Lorraine earlier this year, Kelsey shared that she was already dreading the festive season.

“People don’t understand how I feel. Christmas is going to be so tough for me. We’re not going to wake up on Christmas as a family,” she said.

“Grief ripples through the family and it affects us all so differently,” she added.

Kelsey’s ‘new boyfriend’

In October, it was reported that Kelsey was dating new man Sean Boggans, who is a father of two. The pair are said to have met in September while Kelsey was on a vacation in Greece with friends.

A source claimed to the MailOnline: “It’s very early days and no one knows what the future will bring, but for now, Kelsey is happy that someone else has come into her life.”

Sean, who is an electrician, went to jail in 2013 after he allegedly fatally punched another man during a heated argument in East London.

Kelsey, who is a mother of two, shares her daughter Aurelia, three, and son Bodhi, two, with her late husband.

Are you going to be finding Christmas tough this year? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.