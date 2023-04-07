Tom Daley shares first pictures of new baby as son Robbie plays doting big brother

Tom Daley has shared adorable first photos of his new baby son after becoming a dad again.

The Olympian, 28, and his 48-year-old husband, Dustin Lance Black, revealed they’d welcomed their second baby with an official announcement in The Times. In the new pictures the couple’s four-year-old son Robbie can be seen doting on is new brother.

Sharing photos with his 3.2 million followers, Tom wrote that the family’s new addition is “perfect”.

In the adorable post, he wrote: “PHOENIX ROSE BLACK-DALEY. “Our family has grown in the last week, we welcomed Phoenix to the world on 28/03/23 and he’s just perfect. Robbie is loving being a BIG BRO!”

The first photo shows the couple holding the new baby, while big brother Robbie looks over and appears to offer the baby a kiss. The second shows a content-looking Tom gazing into the camera, his newborn snuggled on his chest.

Tom and Dustin first met in 2013, getting engaged two years later. They married at Bovey Castle Hotel in 2017 and live together in London.

Their first son Robbie shares his name with Tom’s late dad Robert, who died from a brain tumour in 2011. Robbie was also born by surrogate in 2018, a process the couple chose to undertake in the US.

Tom Daley and husband Dustin are now fathers of two gorgeous boys (Credit: Splash News)

Tom explains why he wanted to use a surrogate

Diver Tom previously opened up about his choice to use a surrogate to Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast.

Speaking in 2020, Tom said: “Once I started to realise that I was gay, it was like, how am I going to have children in the future? What does this look like for me? What are the options? And having to figure out exactly how that was going to work, looking down the routes of adoption, surrogacy and all of those different things.”

Tom and Dustin met in 2013 (Credit: Splash News)

He added: “It is a lot more complicated for same-sex parents to have children and you have to really think about it and like really, really want to have kids in order to be able to make it work and it’s extremely complex for same-sex couples in a number of different ways.

“Lance and I […] had lost so many people in our families and there was something about surrogacy that we were drawn to that just meant that we could pass on the people that we’d lost, their genes and their thoughts, their feelings, their personalities and being able to bring someone into the world, that felt so extremely special.”

