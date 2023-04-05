Tom Daley welcomed another baby recently – as he and his husband, Dustin Lance Black, revealed in a shock announcement.

The couple also revealed the adorable name of their baby in the surprise announcement yesterday.

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black welcome second baby

Olympic diver Tom and his husband made a shock announcement yesterday.

The couple revealed that they’d welcomed a second baby into their lives!

The news came as a shock due to the fact that they never revealed that they were even expecting a second child.

They announced the huge news in The Times newspaper.

Tom and Dustin have welcomed their second child (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black announce birth of second child

However, the couple’s announcement wasn’t a big one.

The announcement was short and low-key. It also saw the couple reveal the name of their second child.

“Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose,” the announcement read.

Neither Tom nor Dustin have made any mention of the birth on their social media profiles yet.

ED! has contacted Tom’s reps for comment.

Tom had their first child together in 2018 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Tom and Dustin’s second child

Tom and Dustin, of course, are already the fathers of Robert Ray.

They welcomed Robert via surrogacy on June 27, 2018, after announcing they were expecting in February 2018.

The couple, who married in 2017, decided to go through the surrogacy process in the US, rather than in the UK.

Tom spoke to Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast, Happy Mum Happy Baby, in 2020.

“Lance and I […] had lost so many people in our families and there was something about surrogacy that we were drawn to that just meant that we could pass on the people that we’d lost, their genes and their thoughts, their feelings, their personalities and being able to bring someone into the world, that felt so extremely special,” he said at the time.

