Tokyo Olympics: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix – Fred’s daughter – sets sights on diving final

The daughter of Fred Sirieix, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, has had another major success at the Tokyo Olympics.

The diver, whose famous dad is best known for appearing on Channel Four’s First Dates, is currently competing in Japan.

Andrea is a British diver for Team GB, who previously won an international gold medal at the 2020 FINA Diving Grand Prix.

Andrea Spendolini Sirieix at the Tokyo Olympics: Diving star makes semi-final

The preliminaries of the Women’s 10m Platform on Wednesday (August 4) saw Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix secure her place in the semi-finals.

She currently stands in 10th place overall.

Her overall score of 507.70 puts her in position for a strong semi-final performance.

The semi-final will be held tomorrow at 2pm, local time.

“I’m just going to try and stay focused,” she said. “It’s been really good.

“We’re all just really happy and thankful to be here because obviously it’s been a really challenging, well over a year now, and just knowing that we’ve got this behind us is something to be proud of in itself.

Her dad, Fred, took to Twitter to celebrate his daughter’s placement in the semi-final.

Sharing a clip of her dive, he wrote: “Well done for making the semi-final mon [duck emoji] So proud of you.”

What did First Dates fans say?

Fans rushed to share their congratulations underneath the post.

“It was thrilling and nervous to watch – I can’t imagine what it’s like [for] you!!! We are all sharing in your immense pride,” said one.

A second wrote: “Fantastic your daughter is an olympian not many people can say that look forward to seeing her in Paris in 3 years time.”

“Fantastic achievement. You must be bursting with pride,” added a third.

Meanwhile, in December last year, Andrea won the coveted BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award.

