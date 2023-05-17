This world has lost its glory as Boyzone star drops devastating bombshell

One of the Boyzone lads has dropped a major bombshell, announcing he has quit the band, and showbiz, for good.

The band shot to fame as part of one of the biggest 90s boybands, comprising lead singer Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and the late Stephen Gately.

For over 20 years, the group left fans swooning thanks to their chart-topping hits like Words and No Matter What. However, fans hoping to see Shane on stage with the lads anytime soon will be majorly disappointed.

Shane has quit the band (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boyzone star Shane quits band and showbiz

In a new interview, Shane Lynch candidly revealed he has quit the band. He also admitted how his Boyzone bandmates “may not know it.”

“I won’t be performing with them again. They might not know exactly. I haven’t gone to them saying, ‘Boys, I’m not coming back to the band,” he told the Independent.

“I’ve just been very open that I’m out of the industry – music, TV and everything.”

The star then added: “It’s not like I got a phone call to ask, ‘What are you doing that for?’ We’d no plans to do anything anyway.”

He also insisted he has no problem with the band “cracking on without him” – while reassuring fans not to be “gutted.”

Shane is an OG member of the band (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boyzone fans ‘gutted’

As expected, news of Shane’s departure left plenty of fans devastated. Over on Facebook, one person proclaimed: “I want to cry.”

Another added: “Gutted but I totally understand him.” A third then chimed in and gushed: “Thank you for the memories wish you all the very best for the future.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Good luck Shane… thanks 4 all the good times & music when u were in the band.. love 2 all the boyz & their families.”

Shane is ‘done’ with ‘repetitive lifestyle’

Shane made the shocking revelation that he was done with business last month. The singer appeared on BBC’s Pilgrimage – which saw him and six other celebs embark on a trek across northern Portugal to Fatima.

In the final episode, Shane candidly admitted how he was “done” with the “repetitive lifestyle”.

He said: “I think for me there is certain head spaces in life we all need to transition to. You can’t just become an adult and be the same adult for the rest of your life.”

What’s more, he added: “My life for 30 years had been one particular Shane Lynch from Boyzone, and I’m done with that. Everything I’ve done up to this last TV show was the same repetitive lifestyle. I don’t want to do that anymore. It’s as simple as that.”

