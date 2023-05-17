Boyzone members
News

This world has lost its glory as Boyzone star drops devastating bombshell

Heartbroken NGL

By Joey Crutchley

One of the Boyzone lads has dropped a major bombshell, announcing he has quit the band, and showbiz, for good.

The band shot to fame as part of one of the biggest 90s boybands, comprising lead singer Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and the late Stephen Gately.

For over 20 years, the group left fans swooning thanks to their chart-topping hits like Words and No Matter What. However, fans hoping to see Shane on stage with the lads anytime soon will be majorly disappointed.

Boyzone performing

Shane has quit the band (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boyzone star Shane quits band and showbiz

In a new interview, Shane Lynch candidly revealed he has quit the band. He also admitted how his Boyzone bandmates “may not know it.”

“I won’t be performing with them again. They might not know exactly. I haven’t gone to them saying, ‘Boys, I’m not coming back to the band,” he told the Independent.

“I’ve just been very open that I’m out of the industry – music, TV and everything.”

The star then added: “It’s not like I got a phone call to ask, ‘What are you doing that for?’ We’d no plans to do anything anyway.”

He also insisted he has no problem with the band “cracking on without him” – while reassuring fans not to be “gutted.”

Shane Lynch smiling

Shane is an OG member of the band (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Boyzone fans ‘gutted’

As expected, news of Shane’s departure left plenty of fans devastated. Over on Facebook, one person proclaimed: “I want to cry.”

Another added: “Gutted but I totally understand him.” A third then chimed in and gushed: “Thank you for the memories wish you all the very best for the future.”

Echoing their thoughts, someone else said: “Good luck Shane… thanks 4 all the good times & music when u were in the band.. love 2 all the boyz & their families.”

Shane is ‘done’ with ‘repetitive lifestyle’

Shane made the shocking revelation that he was done with business last month. The singer appeared on BBC’s Pilgrimage – which saw him and six other celebs embark on a trek across northern Portugal to Fatima.

In the final episode, Shane candidly admitted how he was “done” with the “repetitive lifestyle”.

He said: “I think for me there is certain head spaces in life we all need to transition to. You can’t just become an adult and be the same adult for the rest of your life.”

What’s more, he added: “My life for 30 years had been one particular Shane Lynch from Boyzone, and I’m done with that. Everything I’ve done up to this last TV show was the same repetitive lifestyle. I don’t want to do that anymore. It’s as simple as that.”

Read more: Ronan Keating finally breaks his silence on son Jack’s surprise baby news

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Boyzone

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield smiling wearing a brown jacket
OPINION: Hold up, what is Phillip Schofield actually supposed to have done wrong?
Kayla Unbehaun in 2017
Abducted girl featured on Unsolved Mysteries found alive after viewer spots her
Lorraine Kelly squirming with Holly and Phil
Lorraine Kelly weighs in on Phil and Holly ‘feud’ claims as she addresses their future on This Morning
Rebekah Vardy in her documentary
Rebekah Vardy disgustingly trolled as she opens up on sexual abuse in harrowing Channel 4 documentary
Vera and Joe smile in series 13
ITV shares first look and confirms new details of David Leon’s return to Vera as fan favourite Joe Ashworth
Channel 4 Escape to the Chateau stars on Lorraine
Channel 4 cuts ties with Escape to the Chateau stars amid ‘investigation’