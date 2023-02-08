Vanessa Feltz angry on This Morning
This Morning: Vanessa Feltz fumes as police warn public not to get involved in Nicola Bulley investigation: ‘Absolutely ridiculous’

Vanessa didn't hold back!

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

This Morning saw Vanessa Feltz fume at the public on today’s show (Wednesday, February 8) during a discussion about the Nicola Bulley investigation.

The 60-year-old branded some members of the public’s decisions to try and get involved in the ongoing investigation as “absolutely ridiculous” in a furious rant today.

Tom Swarbrick watching as Vanessa Feltz rants on This Morning today
Vanessa was furious (Credit: ITV)

Nicola Bulley investigation discussed

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Vanessa, and Tom Swarbrick discuss the ongoing Nicola Bulley investigation.

Nicola – a 45-year-old mother-of-two – went missing on January 27 while walking her dog in Lancashire.

The investigation into her disappearance has garnered much media attention – and had unfortunately seen some members of the public try and get involved.

Police have now been forced to warn the public not to get involved in the investigation.

This was the topic of discussion on This Morning – and Vanessa had a bit to say about it.

Vanessa Feltz looking angry on This Morning
Vanessa didn’t hold back (Credit: ITV)

What did Vanessa Feltz say on This Morning today?

“When did this start happening?” a baffled Phillip asked.

“I don’t know! I don’t know whether it’s this constant boxset diet of detective, mystery, horrible police series with dead bodies as the central thing,” she said.

Vanessa then continued, saying: “I think maybe people are so inundated with that kind of imagery – so used to it, cos you watch one after another. People are fascinated by it. And they sort of thing ‘oh, well actually, hang on, I bet I could [solve it].”

She then continued, saying these members of the public must be thinking they’re better than the police, detectives, and specialists “who know how to do this”.

“It is absolutely ridiculous!” she ranted.

Vanessa Feltz looking disgusted on This Morning today
Vanessa took aim at the ‘amateur detectives’ (Credit: ITV)

What else did Vanessa Feltz say on This Morning today?

Vanessa wasn’t done there though.

“You’ve got to be able to place yourself, as somebody sitting on the sofa, who doesn’t know the first thing about this,” she then continued.

The ITV star then added that these “amateur detectives” should “stay on the sofa”.

It is absolutely ridiculous!

Vanessa also reminded viewers that the police had urged people to “please stop speculating”.

She also slammed those posting “incredibly hurtful suggestions online”.

“It’s breaking everybody’s hearts,” she said.

Search For Missing Mum Nicola Bulley Taken Too Far By ‘Amateur’ Detectives? | This Morning

