Lorraine Kelly was slammed today (Tuesday, February 7) for her “poor choice of words” during an interview with Nicola Bulley’s friend.

The Scottish host spoke to Nicola’s pal during her show – but slipped up by speaking in the past tense a couple of times during the short chat.

“It’s a living nightmare”

Lorraine Kelly speaks to Nicola Bulley’s friend on the show today

Today’s edition of Lorraine saw the eponymous host speak to Nicola Bulley’s friend, Jill Peck.

Nicola – a 45-year-old mother-of-two from Lancashire – went missing on January 27 while walking her dog.

“Jill, this is an absolute nightmare, it’s totally baffling, I can’t imagine what you’re going through,” Lorraine said at the start of the interview.

It was at this point she made her first slip-up, speaking about Nicola in the past tense.

“There’s a lot of theories being put forward, isn’t there? You knew her very well. What’s your gut feeling about all of this?” she asked.

Lorraine spoke to Jill on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly slips up again in interview today

Later in the interview, Lorraine slipped up again by using the past tense to talk about Nicola.

Her slip of the tongue came while she was speaking about the speculation surrounding Nicola’s disappearance.

“Some of it is not helpful. Some of it is downright cruel and very, very upsetting to the family as well,” the ITV star said.

“I mean, this is a woman that had so much…,” she then said.

Realising her mistake, she quickly corrected herself, continuing: “…Has so much to live for. So tell me about her, cos you know her.”

Fans of the show weren’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Viewer slam Lorraine

Viewers were quick to call Lorraine out, with many taking to Twitter to criticise.

“#lorraine talking to friend of Nikki Bulley and speaking in the past tense. ‘What was she like’, ‘she was’ etc. so poor,” one viewer tweeted.

“Past tense already [eye roll emoji],” another wrote.

“Lorraine’s saying have hope after her past tense talking..!! What Hope have you given?” a third Lorraine viewer asked.

Wrong choice of tense there Lorraine.

“You ‘knew’ her very well?????? Wrong choice of tense there Lorraine,” another said.

“Urmmmmm #lorraine ‘you KNEW her well’. She ‘knows’ her well would have been better,” a fifth corrected the star.

