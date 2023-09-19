Holly Willoughby pays tribute following sudden death of This Morning star: ‘Unbelievably sad’

The death of a This Morning star was sadly announced yesterday (Monday, September 18).

The heartbreaking news was announced on social media by the star’s family.

This Morning star passes away

In an Instagram post yesterday, Dr. Uchenna Okoye’s family announced that the cosmetic dentist has died. She wast just 53 years old.

Uploading a picture of Dr. Uchenna smiling, they paid heartbreaking tribute.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023,” they captioned the post.

They then added: “We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post. We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days.”

A statement from the family added: “The Uchenna sparkle touched the lives of everyone she met and drew her into stardom on ‘10 Years Younger’ makeover show, followed by ’10 Years Younger in 10 Days’ where her passion and compassion leaps off the screen.”

“For the last twenty years, her deep knowledge of dentistry and her incredible chair-side manner made her the ‘go-to’ spokeswoman for any dental issue and a popular contributor to radio, TV, and women’s consumer press,” they then added.

Dr Uchenna has died (Credit: ITV)

Tributes paid as This Morning star dies

Followers of Dr. Uchenna – who has appeared on This Morning and Channel 4‘s 10 Years Younger – took to the comment section to pay tribute.

“Our wonderful Uchenna – it’s so sad. Vibrancy, kindness, generosity, and love were in her soul and those of us who knew her adored her and her beautiful daughter. Condolences to Uchenna’s loving family,” one follower commented.

“Devastating news. My love and prayers to her family. We will all miss your infectious energy and warmth,” another said.

“Sending all our love to her loved ones. What a horrendous loss,” a third wrote. “Oh, my goodness. What a terrible and sad piece of news to read. Condolences, healings and prayers to Uchenna’s family and friends,” another fan commented.

Dr Uchenna was on 10 Years Younger (Credit: Channel 4)

Holly pays tribute following death of This Morning star

This Morning star Holly Willoughby paid tribute to Dr. Uchenna on Instagram last night too.

Taking to her story for her 8.4 million followers to see, Holly shared the post announcing Dr. Uchenna’s death.

“Unbelievably sad to hear of the passing of @druchennaokoye,” she wrote. “We first worked together many moons ago with @oralb_uk and she was very kind to me.

“And then of course again, giving her advice on @thismorning,” she then continued. “Sending all my love to her family.”

