Chris Eubank suffers devastating family loss two years after death of son

Chris Eubank has suffered another devastating family loss, two years on from the death of his son, Sebastian.

The sad news was announced on Instagram earlier today (Monday, September 18).

Chris Eubank suffers family death

Former pro boxer Chris has suffered another heartbreaking family loss today.

His nephew, Harlem, took to Instagram earlier this morning to sadly announce that his father, Simon, has died. Simon, of course, is Chris’ brother.

Harlem uploaded three pictures to his Instagram for his 33k followers to see. In the first, he can be seen with dad Simon.

The second photo Simon shows posing with his kids. In the third photo, Simon can be seen with his brothers, Peter and Chris.

“Rest easy up there Dad. We love you and we’ll try do you proud,” Harlem captioned the post.

Chris’ brother has died (Credit: ITV)

Followers send their support as Chris Eubanks suffers another family death

Harlem’s followers took to the comment section to send their love and support following the devastating news.

“Sorry for your loss my brother see you soon,” one follower commented. “Sending my condolences to you and the family,” another said.

“Sorry for your loss, Harlem. RIP Mr. Eubank,” a third wrote. “Condolences to you and your family at this time king,” another commented.

“Love to you and the family, Harlem,” a fifth said.

Sebastian died in 2021 (Credit: YouTube)

Chris on loss of his son

The sad news comes just over two years on from the death of Chris’ son, Sebastian.

Sebastian, a boxer, was just 29 years old when he died. Sebastian tragically drowned back in 2021 at the Caesars Palace resort in Dubai.

He reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while watching the sunset and fell back into the shallows of the sea.

Chris paid a heartbreaking tribute to his son at the time. “Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son,” he wrote.

“My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday,” he continued.

“He leaves his wife, Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends.”

