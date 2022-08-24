Ruth Langsford admits ‘pain’ over big family change which left her and Eamonn in tears

This Morning star Ruth Langsford has spoken out about the “pain” she was left in after a huge family change.

The Loose Women star, 62, revealed she felt like she was in physical pain after her son Jack, 20, went to university.

After Jack, who Ruth shares with husband Eamonn Holmes, moved away, she said she was left sniffing his pillow as she missed him so much.

Ruth and Eamonn both cried as they dropped Jack off at university (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford on empty nest syndrome

Speaking to Woman & Home magazine, she said: “I truly understand the pain of empty nest syndrome. The day we dropped Jack off at university, we said goodbye and, as we got around the corner, I burst into tears and Eamonn was crying too.

“It sounds dramatic but for the next three days, I felt like I’d had my womb ripped out. It was physical pain. I was sitting on his bed, sniffing his pillow, and I kept his bedroom door shut because then I could imagine he was in there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

“Now it’s great. Jack seems so happy and I don’t get as upset each time he comes home and then leaves again.”

She also spoke out about her relationship with Eamonn, 62, saying they don’t tend to argue over big things. Instead, they fall out about small, domestic issues – like most of us! She revealed how he left a foil lid from a bottle of milk on the side, joking that it sends her “into a rage”.

Ruth and her work son

And while she misses her son Jack, she still has her ‘work son’, Rylan Clark. The pair have gone down a treat on This Morning as they stand in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

So much so, that fans have called for them to replace the usual pair for good.

Fans have called for Ruth and Rylan to replace Phil and Holly (Credit: ITV)

Other guest presenters this summer include Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle and Rochelle Humes, all taking turns while the usual dynamic duo are on their holidays.

Read more: Ruth Langsford ‘looks 10 years younger’ as This Morning fans stunned by her appearance on return

Ruth and Rylan, 33, became a firm fan favourite immediately after their first show together on Monday (Aug 22), with viewers taking to social media to share their joy.

One Twitter user said: “Ruth and Rylan back on @thismorning wow, Ruth finally back after almost a year.

“Can they replace Phil and Holly now? Ruth needs to be on more than a week.”

