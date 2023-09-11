Emotional Dermot and Holly pay tribute on This Morning after expert Matty Lock’s death at 19: ‘Incredibly sad news’

This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Dermot O’Leary paid an emotional tribute following news that a regular on the show, Matty Lock, tragically died aged just 19.

Matty – full name Matthew – appeared on the daytime programme a few times to offer his expertise on vacuum cleaners and general mechanics.

This Morning pays tribute as Matty Lock dies

Matty was also a popular member of the Labour Party in Sefton and Merseyside. He was also a parish councillor in Lydiate.

This Morning paid a tribute yesterday (Sunday, September 10), writing on social media: “Everyone at This Morning is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Matty Lock, aged just 19.

“He was a delightful young man, a joy to work with and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious. His family came to the studio and they were so proud that he’d turned a childhood hobby into a career. We will miss him and send our condolences to his family.”

Meanwhile, host Holly Willoughby also shared a tribute on Instagram. She wrote: “So shocked and saddened to hear the news today. Matty was a wonderful person with a true passion for what he did. My love goes out to his friends and family at what must be a very difficult time.”

On Monday’s show (September 11), Holly and Dermot O’Leary paid a tribute on air.

“Before we start we need to share some heartbreaking, horrible news with you,” Dermot said. “One of the This Morning family members, Matty Lock, sadly passed away this weekend.”

“He was a much-loved member of our team who never failed to bring warmth and joy to our studio,” Holly continued. “With an infectious passion for gadgets and technology, he was truly unique.”

Dermot then went on to explain that Matty’s love of vacuums started when he was two years old. By 13 he’d sold hundreds of hoovers. Dermot then branded him a “lovely guy”.

“Matty will be missed by all of us here and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. Incredibly sad, shocking news,” Holly then added.

Giles Brandreth also then paid tribute to “passionate” Matty.

It comes after Sefton Central Labour MP Bill Esterson paid a tribute on X – formerly known as Twitter.

He said: “Many people will be devastated by the news that @CllrMLock passed away yesterday. Matty was a lovely young man who had achieved so much and had so many plans for the future.

“I’m thinking about him, his boundless enthusiasm and about his mum and dad. Rest in Peace, Matty.”

Fans of This Morning also shared their tributes for Matty following the devastating news.

One person said: “Such sad news, sending love to all his family and friends.” Another wrote: “Oh my goodness, thinking of his family. RIP Matty.”

Someone else commented: “So very sad, such a likeable personable young man RIP.”

A tweet from Labour North West also read: “On behalf of @UKLabour, I want to express our deepest condolences at the loss of Cllr Matty Lock. He had his whole life ahead of him, with huge potential who I know was admired and loved across our party. Our thoughts are with his mum and dad and family at this difficult time.”

Matty often appeared on This Morning to provide viewers with all they needed to know about vacuums as well as mechanics.

His cause of death is currently unknown.

