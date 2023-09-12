This Morning star Matty Lock seen in final picture prior to his death

This Morning star Matty Lock shared a final snap of himself prior to his death over the weekend.

Matty was just 19 years old when he died suddenly over the weekend.

Matty died over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Matty Lock dies aged 19

Over the weekend, some very sad news was announced. 19-year-old Matty Lock, who had appeared on the show in the past, passed away, it was announced.

Matty had previously appeared on This Morning to discuss his love of vacuums and technology.

In a tribute on Instagram, the official This Morning account wrote: “Everyone at This Morning is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Matty Lock, aged just 19.

“He was a delightful young man, a joy to work with, and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious. His family came to the studio and they were so proud that he’d turned a childhood hobby into a career. We will miss him and send our condolences to his family.”

Great work by Cllr ken hughes clearing the subway today,we have washed the walls and cut the hedges pic.twitter.com/QVd2HY40LI — Matty Lock (@CllrMLock) August 6, 2023

Matty Lock’s final pictures prior to his death

Just a few weeks before his death, Matty uploaded a number of snaps – including one of himself – to his Twitter account.

As well as appearing on the hit ITV show, Matty was a parish councillor in Lydiate, as well as a member of the Labour Party in Sefton and Merseyside.

In pictures for his 550+ followers to see, Matty showed off some of the work he’d been doing for the community.

“Great work by Cllr Ken Hughes clearing the subway today, we have washed the walls and cut the hedges,” Matty tweeted.

In one of the pictures, Matty smiles for the camera along with his colleague as they work on cleaning up the subway.

The photograph was taken just over a month before Matty died.

Dermot and Holly paid tribute to Matty (Credit: ITV)

This Morning stars pay tribute to Matty Lock

Upon hearing news of Matty’s death, Holly Willoughby paid tribute to him on Instagram. “So shocked and saddened to hear the news today. Matty was a wonderful person with a true passion for what he did. My love goes out to his friends and family at what must be a very difficult time.”

Yesterday (Monday, September 12), Holly and Dermot O’Leary paid tribute to Matty live on air too.

“Before we start we need to share some heartbreaking, horrible news with you,” Dermot said. “One of the This Morning family members, Matty Lock, sadly passed away this weekend.”

“He was a much-loved member of our team who never failed to bring warmth and joy to our studio,” Holly then continued. “With an infectious passion for gadgets and technology, he was truly unique.”

“Matty will be missed by all of us here and we extend our deepest condolences to his family. Incredibly sad, shocking news,” she added later.

