ITV stars have congratulated This Morning regular Sarah Jossel following the birth of her daughter.

Sarah, who often appears on the show to give out beauty tips, shared the happy news to her Instagram this week.

She shared a black and white photo of her newborn daughter and revealed her adorable name.

ITV This Morning star Sarah Jossel gives birth

Sarah wrote: “Welcome to the world Grace Mimi Gold.

“13.12.22. Thank you for choosing me to be your mum.”

She added: “They say the days may feel long but the years are short.

“I’m so very ready to begin the wild, unpredictable ride of motherhood with you.”

This Morning regular Sarah Jossel has announced the birth of her daughter (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV stars say?

Many of Sarah’s followers gushed over the news, including many of her This Morning co-stars.

Josie Gibson commented: “Whaaaaaaa she’s here!!!!!!! Congratulations my love.” [Sic]

Lisa Snowdon added: “Oh darling, wonderful news! Little bundle of love and joy, congratulations to you all.”

Meanwhile, Ateh Jewel gushed: “Huge congrats how wonderful.”

Bryony Blake said: “Yayyy finally she’s here!! Congratulations lovely.”

Sarah’s This Morning co-stars congratulated her on her baby news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Baker Juliet Sear gushed: “Ahhhh wonderful!!!! She’s gorgeous.”

Vanessa Feltz wrote: “Mazeltov sweetheart. She is gorgeous!!!”

Many of Sarah’s fans also congratulated her as one said: “Congratulations!!! Hope you are all doing well.”

Another added: “Ah congratulations Sarah, enjoy this special time. Girls are the best – I have 2 now! Huge congrats.”

Sarah announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

Sarah Jossel announced her pregnancy in July (Credit: ITV)

When did Sarah announce her pregnancy?

In July, she showed off her baby bump and admitted she was “grateful, nervous, excited and petrified” for the “next chapter”.

She said: “Equal parts over the moon, grateful, nervous, excited – and petrified (hello hormones!) for the next chapter.

“Our baby girl is due to arrive at the end of the year.

“Also taking a moment to discuss that my pregnancy cravings / sickness have taken me right back to the 90’s.”

She added: “It’s been Capri sun, Nesquik, Coco Pops, repeat for months now! Here are just some of the images my family were lucky enough to receive through the long nights.”

Sarah married her husband in August 2021 and shared the news on Instagram at the time.

She said: “29th August 2021. The day I got to marry my best friend. There are so many moments and experiences to share from the last year.”

Sarah added: “As I look back on the whole experience the only word that comes to mind is gratitude. 100% gratitude.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who made it the best day of our lives.

“It’s time to switch off and relax on our minimoon this week (I’m not sure I’ve quite processed how mind-bogglingly mad the last month has been!) But will post more when I’m back.”

This Morning airs every weekday from 10am on ITV1.

