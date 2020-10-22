This Morning host Holly Willoughby excites fans as she hints at new project with latest post

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has excited fans as she hinted at a new project on Instagram.

The presenter shared a selfie to her Instagram on Thursday and told fans she was “plotting and planning”.

In the picture, Holly is seen smiling for the camera with her laptop rested on her legs as she sported a casual look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 22, 2020 at 1:57am PDT

What did Holly Willoughby say?

The mum-of-three captioned the post: “Plotting and planning…”

Fans were excited, with many wondering what Holly could be planning to do.

One person said: “YESSS!!!! Can’t wait to see what you have coming in the future.”

Another wrote: “Sounds exciting… any clues??”

A third added: “Ooo tell us more!”

Holly Willoughby hinted she’s working on a new project (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Holly is currently enjoying her half-term break from This Morning with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children.

The couple have son Harry, 11, daughter Belle, nine, and son Chester, six.

The star recently sparked a debate when she sported Christmas pyjamas in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Oct 21, 2020 at 12:29am PDT

Holly snapped the picture fresh out of bed as she wore a pair of classic tartan long-sleeved PJs.

She wrote: “Never too early for a Christmas PJ.”

However, despite many people agreeing, some didn’t and insisted it was too early.

One commented: “Nooooo, it’s October!” while a second noted: “Hmm well a bit early if you ask me.. But none the less.”

This Morning host Holly Willoughby sparked a debate by wearing festive PJs (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third said: “NO NO NO IT IS TOO EARLY.”

Meanwhile, as well as wearing festive PJs, Holly said she also plans to spend her time off reading her co-star Phillip Schofield’s autobiography.

She said on her Instagram Stories: “It’s really hard in my household to sit down and actually read a book but half term next week this is my plan.”

Holly is enjoying some time off from This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What is Phillip Schofield’s book about?

In the autobiography, Life’s What You Make It, Phil opens up about his life including coming to terms with his sexuality.

Phil, who came out as gay earlier this year, speaks about his mental health struggles over coming out.

