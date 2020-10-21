Holly Willoughby has left fans divided after debuting a fresh set of Christmas pyjamas.

The 39-year-old is currently on a break from presenting duties on This Morning during the half-term – and is clearly making the most of some well-deserved lie-ins!

Fresh out of bed today (October 21), the host showed off her off-duty attire as she wore a pair of classic tartan long-sleeved pyjamas.

Why did Holly Willoughby divide fans?

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Never too early for a Christmas PJ.”

Most fans agreed with Holly, with one commenting: “We don’t think it’s ever too early!!!”

Another added: “I wear Christmas PJs all year round!”

A third stated: “Nope, I’ve already put up my Christmas tree and wearing Christmas socks.”

Holly Willoughby divided fans after showing off her Christmas pyjamas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, others weren’t so convinced.

Taking to the comments section, a fan said: “Nooooo, it’s October!”

A second noted: “Hmm well a bit early if you ask me.. But none the less.”

While another raged: “NO NO NO IT IS TOO EARLY.”

The presenter posed in her pyjamas (Credit: ITV)

Why isn’t Holly Willoughby on This Morning?

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield confirmed their temporary break last week.

The mother-of-three revealed she plans to read Phil’s new autobiography during the annual leave period.

She said: “It’s really hard in my household to sit down and actually read a book but half term next week this is my plan.”

However, it appears some fans are already missing the TV duo.

Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield are currently on a break (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, ahead of the break, Holly opened up on the importance of mental health.

Taking to Instagram, she gave her backing to a mental health campaign via her Instagram Stories.

Holly wrote: “I’m showing my support for mental health by wearing a virtual green ribbon.”

The TV fave added: “I think good mental health for all is THE most important thing.”

It comes after good friend Phil praised Holly for helping him up open up on his sexuality.

He told The One Show: “[Holly was] absolutely vital, couldn’t have done it with anyone else, I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to be sat beside me.

“We had a big lead up, Holly was one of the first people I told when I knew what I had to do, she is such a wise person. She has got such a calm sensitive aura to her, at home everyone was saying it’ll be fine.

“Holly was saying at work, ‘It’ll be fine’, she was the only one that knew at that time at work.”

