This Morning star Holly Willoughby’s surprising friendship with footballer’s wife as they enjoy Easter break away

This Morning host Holly Willoughby shares a surprising friendship with Abbey Clancy and her footballer husband Peter Crouch.

Holly has been enjoying her break away from the show after she took time off to spend time with her children over Easter. But the star has also made time for her friends, as she was seen joining Abbey and Peter for a meal over the Easter weekend.

Abbey Clancy and her husband Peter Crouch enjoyed a meal with Holly Willoughby during their Easter getaway (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Holly Willoughby enjoyed an Easter getaway with footballer’s wife

Peter Crouch’s wife and Britain’s Next Top Model host Abbey Clancy has been sharing her fun over the Easter holidays with her followers.

The model looked delighted as she jetted off on a star studded getaway over the Easter weekend. Abbey took a luxury break with her husband Peter Crouch and a few of their closest pals to escape the British weather. Taking to Instagram, Abbey shared a snap of the group enjoying an Easter lunch together.

But the star left us all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her surprising friendship with This Morning star Holly. Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin were also seen in the photo enjoying the meal in the sunshine.

In the photo, Abbey was seen smiling in a short sleeved burgundy top and sunglasses, while Holly was captured sitting alongside her in a floral dress. Abbey captioned the post: “Best Easter with my number 1s.”

Holly Willoughby is close friends with Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby’s surprising friendship with Abbey Clancy

Abbey and Holly have reportedly been close friends for several years. Holly even jokingly appeared in bed with Peter for a hilarious sketch on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Peter and Abbey were together in bed as they took part in Michael McIntyre‘s Midnight Gameshow earlier this year. However, while the lights were off, Holly swiftly took Abbey’s place in the bed as a joke.

Best Easter with my number 1s.

Sharing the hilarious video on Instagram, Holly wrote: “If you missed this from @michaelmcintyresbigshow at the weekend you’ll enjoy this… @Crouchy’s reaction is the best… ”

Reacting to the clip, Abbey also replied: “Holl this was the best ever, love you.”

