Holly Willoughby smiling and Abbey Clancy posing on the red carpet
News

This Morning star Holly Willoughby’s surprising friendship with footballer’s wife as they enjoy Easter break away

Holly Willoughby has an unlikely friendship with Peter Crouch's wife

By Aaliyah Ashfield
| Updated:

This Morning host Holly Willoughby shares a surprising friendship with Abbey Clancy and her footballer husband Peter Crouch.

Holly has been enjoying her break away from the show after she took time off to spend time with her children over Easter. But the star has also made time for her friends, as she was seen joining Abbey and Peter for a meal over the Easter weekend.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch enjoying a meal with Holly Willoughby
Abbey Clancy and her husband Peter Crouch enjoyed a meal with Holly Willoughby during their Easter getaway (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Holly Willoughby enjoyed an Easter getaway with footballer’s wife

Peter Crouch’s wife and Britain’s Next Top Model host Abbey Clancy has been sharing her fun over the Easter holidays with her followers.

The model looked delighted as she jetted off on a star studded getaway over the Easter weekend. Abbey took a luxury break with her husband Peter Crouch and a few of their closest pals to escape the British weather. Taking to Instagram, Abbey shared a snap of the group enjoying an Easter lunch together.

But the star left us all pleasantly shocked when she revealed her surprising friendship with This Morning star Holly. Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin were also seen in the photo enjoying the meal in the sunshine.

In the photo, Abbey was seen smiling in a short sleeved burgundy top and sunglasses, while Holly was captured sitting alongside her in a floral dress. Abbey captioned the post: “Best Easter with my number 1s.”

Holly Willoughby posing on the red carpet
Holly Willoughby is close friends with Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby’s surprising friendship with Abbey Clancy

Abbey and Holly have reportedly been close friends for several years. Holly even jokingly appeared in bed with Peter for a hilarious sketch on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Peter and Abbey were together in bed as they took part in Michael McIntyre‘s Midnight Gameshow earlier this year. However, while the lights were off, Holly swiftly took Abbey’s place in the bed as a joke.

Best Easter with my number 1s.

Sharing the hilarious video on Instagram, Holly wrote: “If you missed this from @michaelmcintyresbigshow at the weekend you’ll enjoy this… @Crouchy’s reaction is the best… ”

Reacting to the clip, Abbey also replied: “Holl this was the best ever, love you.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s ‘tough week’ amid ‘crisis talks’ over Phillip Schofield’s This Morning absence 

YouTube video player

What are your thoughts on Holly Willoughby and Abbey Clancy’s friendship? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Abbey Clancy Holly Willoughby Peter Crouch This Morning

Trending Articles

Composite image of Sarah and Damon on Coronation Street; he's listening, while she looks nervous (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sarah’s baby bombshell on Damon’s judgement day!
Nicola Bulley smiling and a map of where her body was found
Nicola Bulley police reveal why they’ve returned to river where body was found
Alison Hammond speaking on This Morning
This Morning hit by Ofcom complaints over Alison Hammond’s remarks on air
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands outside St Paul's and King Charles looking sad at the Queen's funeral
Prince Harry WILL attend coronation as Meghan to stay at home with Archie and Lilibet, palace announces
Amanda Mealing at event, Paul O'Grady in blue shirt on This Morning
Amanda Mealing reveals ‘message’ from late Paul O’Grady after heartbreak over his death
Martin Clunes frowns on This Morning
Doc Martin star Martin Clunes dealt blow as it’s claimed traveller site next to his home is approved