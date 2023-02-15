This Morning star Georgina Burnett took to Twitter yesterday (Tuesday, February 14) to announce her shock marriage split.

In an even more shocking twist, the star announced the news whilst promoting some skirting boards…

Georgina announced some news (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Georgina Burnett announces shock news

Yesterday saw This Morning star Georgina take to Twitter to announce some shock news.

The 44-year-old declared that she is now a “single mum” as she revealed that her marriage is over.

However, in a bizarre twist, the former BBC weather forecaster revealed the news while promoting some skirting boards.

“Time to share some personal news that my marriage has split up,” Georgina tweeted for her 10.2k followers to see.

I’m excited about my next happier chapter.

“Don’t worry I’m not alone today and I’m excited about my next happier chapter as a fortunate single mum,” she continued.

“As excited as I am about these [skirting boards],” she then wrote. “Which would you go for?”

Her tweet was accompanied by a video of her showing off some skirting board options for her followers to see.

Georgina’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Georgina’s news

A number of Georgina’s followers took to the replies of her tweet to show their support.

“There’s ways to get over a breakup but this is the first time I’ve heard of someone indulging in a review of skirting board as a way of doing this! At the best for the future, Georgia,” one of her followers said.

“So sorry to hear your news, that is always sad to hear about a marriage breaking down, but the most important thing in life is that you remain happy! Keep that gorgeous smile burning! xx,” another wrote.

“Oh bless you Georgie, I’m glad to hear you’ve looking at it as a beginning rather than an end though, keep smiling x,” a third commented on the This Morning star’s post.

“Sorry to hear of your personal news & all the best for your next chapter,” another said.

Georgina is a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who is This Morning star Georgina Burnett?

Georgina is an Australian-born TV presenter.

The 44-year-old is a regular on This Morning and acts as the DIY and upcycling expert on the show.

Additionally, she is also a regular reporter for BBC News and Weather and BBC radio.

Prior to their split, Georgina was married to her husband, Andy Flawn.

The former couple met at University. Together, they share one daughter.

