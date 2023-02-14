This Morning: Josie and Dermot in hysterics as co-star admits accidentally ‘spitting’ on guest in awkward moment

This Morning stars Josie Gibson and Dermot O’Leary were left in hysterics today as they revealed a guest had been spat on during a gardening segment.

The duo welcomed gardening expert Daisy Payne onto the show, who was in Berkshire to look at snowdrops.

However, Josie and Dermot were taken aback by an awkward moment where Daisy accidentally ‘spat’ on her guest.

Josie and Dermot took over Holly and Phil’s usual hosting spot on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Josie and Dermot took over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield today and hosted the This Morning while they were on their half-term break.

Talking about returning to host the show alongside Dermot, Josie said last week: “I’m back on This Morning for half term with Derm and I’m completely honoured. Whenever I’m sitting there hosting the show, I often look around and think ‘how the hell did this happen to me? I’ve had so many different hosting partners and I just love Dermot!”

During today’s show (February 14), they cut to gardening expert Daisy Payne who took a look at the countryside’s snowdrops in Berkshire.

Daisy was speaking to a guest on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

However, Daisy was made to apologise live on the show after she accidentally spat on her guest.

Nothing like a little shower.

In the segment, Daisy interviewed Deborah Puxley, the co-owner of Welford Park Estate that’s home to thousands of snowdrops.

Daisy talked with Deborah on This Morning about how to grow and care for snowdrops in your own garden.

But things took an awkward turn when she confessed: “I think I just spat on you! Sorry about that,” while brushing off the spit from her guest’s coat.

Josie Gibson couldn’t stop laughing after her co-star confessed to spitting on her guest (Credit: ITV)

Josie and Dermot couldn’t contain their laughter, as Josie said back in the studio: “It’s always a bit awkward, spraying on your guests. But we’ve always been there… We’ve all been there.”

Daisy replied: “It’s like on a first date, isn’t it. You don’t want to spit on anyone, do you?”

Josie then added: “Nothing like a little shower.”

Read more: This Morning today: Gyles Brandreth sparks complaints with behaviour in cooking segment

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.