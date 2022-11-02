Dermot O’Leary left ‘teary’ as he shares news in photo with wife Dee

This Morning and BBC Radio presenter Dermot O’Leary has received the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of his charity work.

The 49-year-old presenter, who hosts a breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 and presents This Morning on Fridays, received the honour at The Mansion House in London on Tuesday.

Dermot shared some news with his Instagram fans (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Dermot O’Leary on Instagram

Taking to Instagram to share photos with his wife, Dermot said: “Humbled to have been given the Freedom of the City of London today.

“Truly privileged, and felt a (tiny) bit teary.”

The broadcaster, best known for his presenting role on X Factor, was joined at the ceremony by his wife Dee Koppang, a TV and Film Director.

The couple live in London’s Primrose Hill and married in 2012. They share a son Kasper, born during the pandemic.

Dermot is a regular presenter on This Morning, hosting alongside TV favourite Alison Hammond.

The pair share a strong friendship despite rumours of a ‘feud’ plaguing the pair at the start of their presenting partnership.

Dermot O’Leary and his This Morning co-star Alison Hammond at The National Television Awards recently (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Dermot dedicated the award to Irish heritage

On receiving the award, Dermot said: “Anyone who knows me will know that two of my great loves are this wonderful city and my Irish heritage so, to receive the Freedom alongside my London Irish Centre friends makes it all the more special.

“Countless Irish people, like my own parents, brought so much to this great city…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dermot O’Leary (@dermotoleary)

“…so I would like to sincerely thank the Lord Mayor in honouring those experiences and contributions today, and I proudly and humbly accept this on their behalf.”

Dermot wore a navy suit, white shirt and tie for the occasion.

Countless Irish people, like my own parents, brought so much to this great city.

The Lord Mayor, Vincent Keaveny, and the Court Assistant of the Worshipful Company of Carmen, Vince Dignam, joined Dermot.

Fans gushed over Dermot’s achievement as one said: “What a honour. Congratulations @dermotoleary, the smile says it all.”

Another wrote: “Congratulations O’Lovely! Very well deserved.”

“Awwww massive congrats – can only imagine what that means to you,” another gushed.

The star has been praised for his charity work (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Dermot’s charity work

Dermot received this award for his patronage of the London Irish Centre.

The organisation provides support to the Irish community in London, through social groups, advice services, and grants.

Read more: This Morning viewers all have same complaint to make about Dermot O’Leary

The Freedom of the City of London is one of its most ancient traditions.

It originally gave members of the Guild the right to trade in the city, and reportedly began in 1237.

The TV host is also the presenter behind the podcast People, Just People and is author of a children’s book Toto The Ninja Cat and the Mystery Jewel Thief published by Hodder.

What do you think about Dermot’s award? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.