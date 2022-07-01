This Morning viewers all have same complaint to make about Dermot O’Leary after today’s show

This Morning today saw guests David Gandy and Corrie actor Martin Hancock join hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Dermot and Alison were on duty for presenting duties for the Friday instalment of the ITV daytime show, as usual.

Fans adore seeing the pair step in for regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

But many viewers earlier today (July 1) all had the same complaint about Dermot.

Several took to Twitter to say they felt he was a bit OTT at times during the broadcast.

This Morning today

Following a segment also involving Gyles Brandreth in which Dermot discussed his egg preferences with great gusto, one viewer moaned Dermot was ‘too much’.

They complained on Twitter: “He’s even louder than Alison! Screaming, growling, stupid poses, loud false laughter, throwing himself around.

“Is he just trying to outdo Alison?! One over the top presenter is enough, can’t take two!”

Dermot on This Morning

Grumbling appeared elsewhere on social media, too – with one user suggesting Dermot ‘needs a chill pill’.

“Absolutely loving Alison this morning, such a great start to the day watching her,” one viewer began their post.

They continued: “But Dermot just makes me feel a bit uncomfortable every time I see him. He just makes me cringe and I have to stop watching.”

Dermot is absolutely doing my head in.

And someone else concurred: “Totally agree, I just wish he’d take a chill pill.

“He’s lovely but – so over the top, he’s embarrassing to watch.”

Meanwhile, another person echoed those thoughts, typing: “@thismorning just watching and tbh Dermot is absolutely doing my head in.

“Lovely man, but please calm down a bit!”

Dermot’s demeanour during the cookery segment with Joseph Denison Carey also seemed to get a response from viewers.

One tweeter sighed: “Dermot is insufferable today #ThisMorning.”

Others accused him of waffling and asking too many questions about Joseph’s recipes.

“If @radioleary shut up we could have a proper cooking spot. He rabbits on about things we all know. #ThisMorning he is a pain please shut up Dermot,” one viewer moaned.

Another bleated: “Dermot asking about 2 million questions again ffs #ThisMorning.”

