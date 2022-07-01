Alison Hammond speaks to camera and This Morning host Dermot O'Leary pulls a face
This Morning viewers all have same complaint to make about Dermot O’Leary after today’s show

Do they have a point?

By Robert Leigh

This Morning today saw guests David Gandy and Corrie actor Martin Hancock join hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Dermot and Alison were on duty for presenting duties for the Friday instalment of the ITV daytime show, as usual.

Fans adore seeing the pair step in for regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

But many viewers earlier today (July 1) all had the same complaint about Dermot.

Several took to Twitter to say they felt he was a bit OTT at times during the broadcast.

This Morning host Dermot O'Leary dips his head
Dermot O’Leary pulls an animated expression on the show today (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

This Morning today

Following a segment also involving Gyles Brandreth in which Dermot discussed his egg preferences with great gusto, one viewer moaned Dermot was ‘too much’.

Read more: This Morning’s Josie Gibson breaks her silence on Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary’s ‘feud’

They complained on Twitter: “He’s even louder than Alison! Screaming, growling, stupid poses, loud false laughter, throwing himself around.

“Is he just trying to outdo Alison?! One over the top presenter is enough, can’t take two!”

This Morning host Dermot O'Leary has a joke with Alison Hammond
Is it Dermot or the complaints about Dermot that are ‘too much’? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Dermot on This Morning

Grumbling appeared elsewhere on social media, too – with one user suggesting Dermot ‘needs a chill pill’.

“Absolutely loving Alison this morning, such a great start to the day watching her,” one viewer began their post.

They continued: “But Dermot just makes me feel a bit uncomfortable every time I see him. He just makes me cringe and I have to stop watching.”

Dermot is absolutely doing my head in.

And someone else concurred: “Totally agree, I just wish he’d take a chill pill.

“He’s lovely but – so over the top, he’s embarrassing to watch.”

Meanwhile, another person echoed those thoughts, typing: “@thismorning just watching and tbh Dermot is absolutely doing my head in.

“Lovely man, but please calm down a bit!”

This Morning host Dermot O'Leary looks shocked
Dermot reacts during today’s cookery segment (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Dermot’s demeanour during the cookery segment with Joseph Denison Carey also seemed to get a response from viewers.

One tweeter sighed: “Dermot is insufferable today #ThisMorning.”

Others accused him of waffling and asking too many questions about Joseph’s recipes.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

“If @radioleary shut up we could have a proper cooking spot. He rabbits on about things we all know. #ThisMorning he is a pain please shut up Dermot,” one viewer moaned.

Another bleated: “Dermot asking about 2 million questions again ffs #ThisMorning.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

