This Morning star Dermot O’Leary narrowly escaped death following a car crash a few years ago.

Dermot, 48, visited Kenya back in 2015 to sleep on the streets alongside three homeless boys for Comic Relief when the accident happened.

The star escaped injury after a car crashed into a ditch just ‘feets away’ from them.

Dermot almost got caught up in the accident in 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to This Morning star Dermot O’Leary?

At the time, the Comic Relief’s Twitter account said: “It’s an incredibly vulnerable place to sleep which is why they stick together.

“The cars, motorbikes and rickshaws are so close the noise is something to behold. A car has crashed into a ditch feet away from the boys.

“Everyone is fine, but a big lucky escape.

Dermot was thankfully uninjured (Credit: ITV)

“Shaken up by the near miss the boys are chatting with @radioleary – main topics snow and Arsenal.

“Despite noisy stragglers from a bar milling past Dermot and the little men are finally settling.”

They added: “It’s an incredibly vulnerable place to sleep which is why they stick together.”

Dermot had also tweeted: “Thanks for all the support for the last 24 hours here in Kenya @rednoseday met some pretty special little fellas.”

Dermot raised more than £1million for Comic Relief (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time, Dermot’s fans were glad to hear he was okay.

One had said: “A great guy with a big heart.”

Another wrote: “Good work buddy!”

Dermot had also completed a 24-hour dance marathon for Comic Relief.

He raised over £1million by doing the challenge.

At the time, he said: “When I first came up with the idea for this challenge, I had no idea it would grip people in this way.

“I’m so proud of what we achieved together.

“To know that even in these difficult times the public have dug deep and donated is just incredible, and on behalf of everyone who will benefit so much from your generosity I would just like to say a huge, gigantic, mammoth thank you!”

