Alison Hammond reveals ‘scary’ details after undergoing ‘life-changing’ surgery

This Morning host Alison Hammond has recently opened up about a ‘life-changing’ procedure she once went through.

Despite the transformative surgery, the encounter left Alison feeling scared.

This This Morning star is known for radiating positivity on the show. She’s hilariously offended Italian police officers and fallen into the Albert Dock, taking a sailor with her. It’s safe to say Alison has provided many laughs to viewers over the years.

The 47-year-old, however, recently opened up about some unnerving eye surgery she once had. Alison was taken right out of her comfort zone, causing her to seek support from a nurse during the surgery itself.

This Morning star Alison Hammond recalls ‘scary’ surgery

In a recent episode of the Saving Grace podcast, Alison opened up about the uncomfortable medical procedure. She also discussed the effect that it had on her.

Talking to host and TikTok star GK Barry, Alison got straight into the details of her laser eye surgery experience.

“I had laser when I came out of Big Brother,” she said. “I was offered it for free and I didn’t even have to do a hashtag because there was no social media.

Alison Hammond is known for her light-hearted quips but she has had some scary experiences in her life (Credit: YouTube)

“All I had to do was say how amazing the operation was!”

Alison competed in the 2002 series of Big Brother and was the second housemate to be evicted.

She went on to tell host Grace that despite the surgery being free, it petrified her. This is because of one unnerving part of the procedure.

“You do smell the burning eyes,” she explained to the podcast host. “They clamp your eye open. I asked if anyone could hold my hand because I felt so vulnerable.

“The nurse came over and and held my hands and I felt better then.”

Alison also confessed that she thought the experience would be painful. However, she was wrong.

She divulged: “I thought there was pain, but there wasn’t. It was so scary, I asked how long it was going to be.

Alison opened up to podcast host GK Barry about her past (Credit: YouTube)

“You go blind in a minute. While they’re lasering you can’t see. It was amazing afterwards, though. Little things like going swimming, you can suddenly see!”

Alison has been through other surgery before

Laser eye surgery isn’t the only medical procedure that the adored presenter has experienced.

In 2014, she had a gastric band fitted. She felt inspired to get one after she hosted a “shameful” interview with Hollywood actor Matt Damon.

She interviewed the Good Will Hunting star in 2007. Alison later revealed that during the exchange, she felt that the chair she was sitting in was a bit tight.

Not thinking much of it, she carried on with the conversation. But soon thereafter, the chair broke and she fell to the ground.

In her book, she reflected on this incident and called it a “horrible, shameful moment”.

“My girth had broken the chair while I was interviewing Matt Damon, one of my idols,” she wrote. “I was mortified. I wanted the world to swallow me.”

She said that Matt was lovely to her and even asked if she was alright after the fall. Still, Alison felt humiliated. The humiliation she felt inspired her to have gastric surgery.

She later had the gastric band removed, saying it was stopping her from keeping food and drink down.

