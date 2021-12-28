Spice Girl Mel C has already bedded in so well on The Voice Kids UK, making her debut as a coach last night.

Mel C makes her debut on The Voice Kids 2021. (Credit: ITV)

Mel, 47, has replaced songstress Paloma Faith who has just welcomed her second child and joins Danny Jones, Will.i.am and reigning champion Pixie Lott.

Mum-of-one Mel became a household name as Sporty Spice in 1996 as one-fifth of legendary girl band the Spice Girls and has carved out a successful 25-year career in the music industry.

The Liverpudlian star has never been married and is mum to 12-year-old Scarlett, away from the spotlight. But who is she dating now?

Who is Mel C’s boyfriend?

Mel began dating current beau former music executive Joe Marshall in 2015. As the relationship went from strength to strength, she hired him as her manager in 2017.

Mel C makes a rare appearance with boyfriend Joe Marshall: The Spice Girl, 46, appeared in good spirits as she flashed a smile while using her one hour of exercise a day. https://t.co/yJ2ldCwbe3 pic.twitter.com/S5kMhiIu2r — RushReads (@RushReads) April 7, 2020

And while the pair are notoriously private, she told Closer magazine in 2016: “He challenges me but respects and loves me. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where someone has got my back.”

Thomas Starr

Mel met and fell in love with property developer Thomas Starr in 2002 while holidaying in Barbados. The couple stayed together for 10 years and welcomed daughter Scarlett in February 2009.

The singer credits daughter Scarlett with giving her the strength to split from ex Thomas in 2012.

Last year she told Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

“I make big decisions. Leaving her dad was hard, but I wasn’t happy, and she wasn’t happy.

“Scarlett has made me braver. She has made me stand up for myself more. I couldn’t have done that without the strength that I got from her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel C / Melanie C (@melaniecmusic)

Matt Cardle

In 2013 it was widely reported that the Wannabe hitmaker was dating X Factor winner Matt Cardle.

It was said the pair grew close after collaborating on duet Loving You and shared a public on-stage kiss at London nightclub G-A-Y.

Mel and Matt were rumoured to be dating in 2013. Credit: (Splash news)

The couple did little to dispel romance rumours, and Matt told OK! Magazine. “Mel is absolutely awesome, and to be up on stage together is wicked.”

Robbie Willams

Mel has previously admitted to a short fling with singer Robbie Williams, which took place during their height of fame in the nineties.

Opening up about their previous one-month affair, she admitted: “It was such a long time ago, and it was really nothing to write home about.”

Robbie once-famously boasted that he slept with four of the five Spice Girls, which Mel claims were untrue. But, he did reportedly date her bandmate, Geri Halliwell, in 2001.

J Brown

The Northern Star singer confirmed on the “Celebrity Search Engine” podcast earlier this year that she dated 5ive singer J Brown in the nighties and the pair are still friends.

She revealed: “We dated for a while, and he’s nice, and he’s still a friend. We rarely meet each other, but we are in touch. “

The Voice Kids continues Tuesday, 27 December at 7:30pm

