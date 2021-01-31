The Voice UK 2021 coaches have been criticised by Katie Price for not putting through good singers.

Hosted by Emma Willis, last night’s (January 30) episode showcased the fifth round of this year’s blind auditions.

Numerous talented singers walked onto the stage, but sadly not everyone could get picked.

However, Katie rushed to social media after the judges appeared to ignore a succession of powerhouse vocalists.

“Yet again they haven’t put any good singers through. He was so good!” exclaimed Katie on Instagram after watching contestant Joel Baker, 30.

Katie said the coaches didn’t put through some of the good singers (Credit: ITV)

What happened on ITV show The Voice?

Meanwhile, numerous budding singers took to the stage including 16-year-old Gwen.

Read more: Carl Woods shames online troll over abusive messages about Katie Price

The star told viewers she hoped to be the next Ariana Grande.

She delivered a powerhouse performance of Adele’s When We Were Young and viewers were loving it.

Katie couldn’t believe what she was seeing after Joel didn’t get through (Credit: Instagram Stories)

However, despite her talent, none of the judges turned around.

Fans rushed to social media to question their decision.

“Wow that girl, I have tears in my eyes. Why did no one turn?” said one viewer.

Wow that girl, I have tears in my eyes. Why did no one turn?

A second tweeted: “Shocking that none of the judges turned.”

“NO ONE TURNED AROUND WHAT,” commented a third.

While a fourth added: “Why on earth did nobody turn for that wee lassie. She was absolutely brilliant. What a voice.”

Fans were baffled when the judges failed to turn around (Credit: ITV)

Kate Price wants to do The Voice

Katie has been watching the show since it began earlier this month (January).

During a light-hearted row on Instagram, Katie looked miffed when her boyfriend Carl Woods slated her singing.

In clips shared on her Instagram Stories, the 42-year-old insisted she had solid vocals and even sang a few notes in a bid to prove her point.

Read more: The Masked Singer viewers reckon Sheridan Smith is Sausage

But Carl told her she was “an absolutely [bleep] singer”.

“You’ve got to admire her for trying though,” he conceded.

Katie, who has had a crack at a pop career in the past and once tried out for the Eurovision Song Contest, wasn’t taking it lying down.

She sang a bit more, exclaiming: “I can, I can! I can sing!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.