The Queen’s funeral is going to be taking place next Monday (September 19), and plans and rehearsals for it are already underway.

On her radio show this morning, Amanda Holden revealed that she’d caught a glimpse of the funeral rehearsals and described it as “extraordinary”.

.@AmandaHolden caught a glimpse of The Queen’s funeral rehearsals on her way into work this morning 💕 pic.twitter.com/6ZAtJq9mOG — Heart (@thisisheart) September 13, 2022

The Queen’s funeral

The funeral of the Queen is going to be taking place at 11am on Monday (September 19).

Plans and rehearsals are already underway to ensure that the historic service goes as smoothly as possible.

During her breakfast show on Heart Radio this morning, host Amanda revealed that she had caught a glimpse of the funeral rehearsals on her way into work.

“Now, as you know, Jamie and I get up bright and early to come and keep you company every morning,” she said.

“And this morning, Jamie, I was absolutely privileged to see the most incredible sights around London,” she continued.

The Queen’s funeral is going to be taking place on Monday, September 19 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda on rehearsals for the funeral of the Queen

Amanda then went on to reveal what she had seen on her way to work this morning.

In a short clip uploaded to the Heart radio Twitter, the Queen’s Guard are seen marching along a street.

This was a rehearsal for Her Majesty’s funeral. Trumpets and drums could be heard playing as Amanda drove past the procession.

“I saw rehearsals of what’s going to be television, and what we’re all going to be able to see over the next few days,” she said.

“The funeral?” Jamie said.

“The actual funeral itself, yeah,” she said.

Amanda then went on to say that she comes along past the palace on her way to work.

The star spoke about the Queen’s funeral today (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Amanda talks rehearsals

The 51-year-old then went on to say that what she had seen was “unbelievable”.

“Everybody in their full uniform,” she continued. “The bear hats, the red uniform.”

“It’s just… it’s just extraordinary,” she said. “I just still can’t get over it all. I can’t get enough of it. I’m watching it on television, I’m reading everything I possibly can about it.”

“It’s just one of those things we know we will never ever see,” she added.

Amanda’s glimpse of the funeral rehearsals comes just days after she paid her respects to Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace.

Amanda visited the palace over the weekend to leave a solitary rose for Her Majesty.

The TV star shared a short video of the crowds outside Buckingham Palace, as well as of her pink rose.

She then uploaded a series of pictures of herself meeting the Queen over the years.

