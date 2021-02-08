Tess Daly has revealed she is “happier and healthier” after becoming more “mindful” of her diet in recent weeks.

The Strictly Come Dancing host, 51, gave fans an insight into her eating habits, as she promoted Activia’s 14-day Challenge on Instagram.

As well as switching up her diet, the star admitted she has made the effort to “slow down” and exercise more.

What did Tess Daly say?

Alongside a lengthy caption, Tess shared a stunning snap of herself in comfortable loungewear.

The Strictly star beamed in the post as she told fans she has “loved every minute” of the food challenge.

In addition, she said: “Not only have I been eating @activiauk, but I have also put a little time aside every day to be mindful of my gut; whether that was slowing down, exercising or taking the time to cook a delicious meal packed with fibre.

“Taking a few moments in my day to love my gut really helped me feel happier and healthier… I highly recommend it!

Tess Daly is feeling ‘happier and healthier’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Looking after yourself helps boost a positive mindset too, which is so useful at this time. Hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.”

Fans were quick to compliment the star, with one saying: “You look beautiful and stunning Tess as always.”

A second wrote: “Nice photo and you look so lovely.”

Furthermore, a third shared: “I wished I looked like that in loungewear!! Note to self must start eating Activia!”

The Strictly host shared her diet secrets on Instagram (Credit: BBC/David Oldham)

What does Tess’ diet consist of?

It isn’t the first time the Strictly star has opened up on her diet.

The TV star enjoys three balanced meals a day – and her eating habits usually rub off on daughters Phoebe and Amber.

She told fans on Instagram: “I find that making smoothies with wholesome ingredients and eating healthily in front of the children really encourages them to reach for the good stuff too and it stops them asking for chocolate.

“It’s good for me as my energy doesn’t slump afterwards, and I’m not reaching for sweet stuff to pick me up again.”

Tess is happily married to husband Vernon Kay (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the star previously revealed her favourite breakfast dishes are porridge and Greek yoghurt.

When it comes to dinner, Tess usually sticks to a vegetarian diet and tends to avoid refined carbohydrates.

Speaking to Women’s Health, she shared: “If I eat refined carbs or foods that have the potential to bloat, I notice the baby pouch again.

“It’s never as flat as it was before, unless you’re Gwyneth Paltrow and spend your entire life dedicated to the cause.”

